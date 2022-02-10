Manchester United: Ronaldo, Fernandes and others model new kits as club unveils Tezos as new shirt sponsor

The Tezos-branded training kit will be worn by the first-team squad for the first time before Saturday's early kick-off against Southampton, introducing fans of Manchester United to the partnership and Web3 technology through the Tezos blockchain.

The Club posted on their official Instagram handle 'Upgradeable, energy-efficient and community governed. Tezos is the blockchain for everyone. Welcome to the United family'

Manchester United stars Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Raphael Varane and David De Gea were also captured unveiling their new training kit.

According to Victoria Timpson, Manchester United's CEO of Alliances and Partnerships, t "This is a hugely exciting partnership for Manchester United because it aligns us with one of the most advanced, reliable and sustainable blockchains in an area of technology which promises to truly revolutionise the way that everyone, including the Club and our fans, can interact.

"We are especially pleased to be partnering with one of the most eco-friendly blockchains, using technology that is energy-efficient, limits carbon emissions and lowers costs, consistent with the Club's wider efforts to promote environmental sustainability.

"Partnerships are at the core of our strength as a club, supporting the drive for success on the pitch, and we are delighted to welcome Tezos as the latest industry leader to join our family of partners," she said.

Edward Adlard - Head of Adoption and Business Development, Tezos Ecosystem said: "Throughout its history, Manchester United has constantly evolved, with the support of its huge and diverse global community of fans and partners. Tezos will enable Manchester United to use blockchain and Web3 to transform fan, player, team, and partner engagement.

"The decision by the world's greatest football club to select Tezos as its blockchain of choice is further validation that thoughtful design paired with strong security, low gas fees, and community-led innovation are the essential factors driving the next wave of adoption in the new digital revolution."

