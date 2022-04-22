PREMIER LEAGUE

Manchester United: Pogba 'unlikely' to play for the club again

Izuchukwu Akawor
Paul Pogba limped off with an injury during the heavy bashing from Liverpool on Tuesday in the Premier League.

Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has confirmed that Paul Pogba is expected to be out of action for four weeks due to a calf problem.

Pogba was substituted after just 10 minutes in United's embarrassing 4-0 defeat to fierce rivals Liverpool during their Premier League clash on Tuesday.

Man United manager Ralf Ragnick says it is unlikely that Paul Pogba will play again this season.
Man United manager Ralf Ragnick says it is unlikely that Paul Pogba will play again this season.

With Pogba's current contract at Manchester United set to expire this summer, the Frenchman may have played his last game for the club after Rangnick told the media during his pre-match press conference that the 29-year-old is unlikely to play for the Red Devils again this season.

"With Paul [Pogba], it seems, after the scan we did yesterday or the day before yesterday, it's very unlikely that he will play until the end of the season again," Rangnick said in his pre-match briefing ahead of the clash against Arsenal on Saturday.

Jesse Lingard replaced Paul Pogba after ten minutes (IMAGO / PA Images)
Jesse Lingard replaced Paul Pogba after ten minutes

"The doctor told me that it will take four weeks, minimum, for him to recover and, since the last game is at the end of May, I don't think it's very likely that he will be able to play again."

Pogba has featured 27 times for the Red Devils this season, 20 of them have come in the English Premier League.

Paul Pogba went off injured
Paul Pogba went off injured

The former World Cup winner has scored just one goal and provided nine assists in the PL this campaign.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

