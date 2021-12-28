Premier League: Solskjaer hangover at Manchester United - 5 things we learnt from the Boxing Day fixtures

Manchester City's 6-3 thrashing of Leicester City was the standout fixture of the round with Iheanacho bagging two assists and a goal. Arsenal continued their resurgence with a 5-0 victory over Norwich City while Lukaku came back with a bang, scoring one and winning a penalty in just 45 minutes. Here are 5 things we learnt from the Boxing Day round of fixtures in the Premier League.

Rodgers has hit his peak

Most people have been confused as to why Brendan Rodgers has been consistently overlooked for jobs in the Top 4 despite somewhat overachieving at Leicester City but Sunday's game against Manchester City gave an inkling as to why.

As it has plagued them all season, Leicester conceded a further three goals from set-pieces against Pep Guardiola's side, bringing it to a total of 12 goals conceded from direct set-pieces this season already, the most of any club in the league.

AFP

This is a clear coaching problem, one that Rodgers has been unable to solve and which teams continue to use to unravel Leicester's hard work. Like clockwork, after Iheanacho brought the score to 4-3 and a comeback was well within sight, Aymeric Laporte scored City's fifth goal of the day with a simple header from a corner kick to knock the wind out of Leicester's sails.

Top 4 managers such as Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel periodically discover chinks in their armour but they are quick to fix them before it turns to a gaping hole. This gaping hole at Leicester City is evidence that Rodgers has reached his peak with the Foxes and an explanation for why he is constantly overlooked for the top jobs.

Saka leading Arsenal's young revolution

The Gunners have scored 14 times and conceded only once in their last four league games with a revolution well and truly in full gear. Led by a young crop of players including Emile Smith-Rowe, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka as the pick of the bunch.

The England international scored a brace against the canaries to take his goal tally for the season to five alongside four assists recorded in 19 appearances.

Beyond chipping in his goal contributions to assuage for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's loss, Saka provides the drive and width on the flanks for the Gunners which effectively keeps £72-million-signing Nicholas Pepe out of the team.

The supporting cast of Odegaard, Martinelli and Smith-Rowe has been crucial to Arsenal's success but Saka continues to be the shining light in Mikel Arteta's team.

Some Conte magic in London

Tottenham Hotspur were expected to click into the next gear after Mauricio Pochettino departed and they were on the cusp of winning silverware before Jose Mourinho was surprisingly sacked for matters off the pitch. Since then, it had been a downward journey under Ryan Mason and Nuno Espirito Santo. Until Antonio Conte took over.

AFP

With a track record of waking giants from their slumber (ditto Juventus and Inter Milan), the Italian manager is adept at galvanising and getting the best out of underperforming teams. If his first six matches in the league are anything to go by, Conte is already working his magic with Tottenham Hotspur.

Harry Kane is back scoring, Heung-min Son and Kane are rediscovering their chemistry, Moura is also chipping in with goals and the whole team is running faster and harder. Normal service seems to have returned to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium courtesy of just what the doctor ordered, an inspirational leader such as Antonio Conte.

Solskjaer hangover at Manchester United

The Boxing Day fixtures came to an end at St James' Park on Monday with Newcastle United shining a light on Manchester United's healing scars from the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's era. Two dropped points for Ralf Rangnick's side does not tell the whole story of an underwhelming performance against the 19th-placed team in the league.

Manchester United returned to type with poor defending, individual mistakes, misplaced and inaccurate passes and overall sloppy play on show against the Magpies. All gnawing characteristics of a recent period under their departed Norwegian coach.

Whilst the Reds gave an Improved performance in the second half, the first half showed just how quickly it could go wrong for United and that any improvement is thinly-veiled at the moment. Far from a total undoing of the progress made under Rangnick, Monday's performance was only a reminder that there is still a lot of work to be done to get United playing the Rangnick way match-in-match-out.

Tuchel needs to integrate Lukaku

At the end of last season, it seemed pretty clear what Chelsea needed - a proven goalscorer. The Blues board obliged and shelled out £98m for Romelu Lukaku who had just notched 24 goals and 11 assists to help Inter Milan to the title. Problem solved? Apparently not.

AFP

Since returning from an injury layoff, Thomas Tuchel had shown a strange reluctance to field the Belgian striker from the start but his Boxing Day showing against Aston Villa should serve as a timely reminder of Lukaku's abilities.