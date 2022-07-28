Lisandro Martinez to wear Paul Pogba's no.6 at Manchester United

Martinez officially completed his transfer to Manchester United on Wednesday, putting pen to paper on a five-year deal.

Now, the club has revealed his shirt number with the defender set to sport the number six (6) on the back of his shirt next season.

Before the move to Old Trafford, Martinez wore number 21 at Ajax throughout his time at the Eredivisie champions.

The 24-year-old is now the eighth player to wear the number six (6) shirt since squad numbers were introduced in 1993/94.

Martinez takes over Pogba's number

With the Argentine now the owner of the number 6, he takes over from former midfielder, Paul Pogba.

Pogba, for the second time, left United on free to join Juventus after five years at the club.

Upon his signing, Pogba was handed the number 6 when he joined from Juventus in the summer of 2016, becoming the seventh player to wear the number.

Manchester United fans will be hoping that Martinez will have a better United career than the Frenchman whose time at Old Trafford continues to divide the entire fan base and football world.

