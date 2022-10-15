Mason Greenwood arrested for breaching bail conditions amid Rape charges

However, latest reports now claim that he been re-arrested on suspicion of contacting his alleged victim in a breach of those conditions.

According to a report from The Sun on Saturday, Greenwood is being quizzed by cops after officers swooped on his £15,000-a-month mansion this morning.

The striker has since been waiting to discover his fate since he was first arrested in January this year.

AFP

Mason Greenwood was arrested after allegations of Rape and Sexual Assualt

The English international spent three nights in custody after he was arrested at his rented home in Bowdon, Greater Manchester.

Pulse Nigeria

The 21-year-old striker was accused by his ex-girlfriend Harriet Robson of rape and sexual assault which left her bruised and bloodied in a viral video she released on her social media.

Greenwood was bailed on February 2 and has been keeping a relatively low profile since.

He was originally due to answer his bail on April 30, but the decision was pushed back after a court hearing in June.

The English striker still remains suspended by Man United but still receives his £75,000-a-week salary pending the outcome of any criminal proceedings.

The club were previously forced to release a statement confirming there has been no change to Greenwood’s status after rumors of his return to first-team training emerged on social media.

Greenwood dropped by Nike and EA Sports

Greenwood has also been removed from EA Sports FIFA franchise starting from FIFA 22 and was also dropped by sponsors Nike in the wake of the allegations.

MasonGreenwood/Instagram

Football Manager 2022 also confirmed he will not feature in the game with the case expected to remain the same when FM 23 launches later this month.