Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has hailed the impact of his Nigerian teammate Odion Ighalo at the club.

Signed only in January, Fernandes made an immediate impact for Manchester United and was instrumental in their fine ending to the 2019/2020 season which saw them finish third in the Premier League.

The midfielder who joined from Sporting scored eight goals and got seven assists as Manchester United also went all the way to the semi-finals of the FA Cup and Europa League.

Speaking about his impact in the club, the Portuguese was quick to also hail his teammate Ighalo who also joined Manchester United in January.

“We have players on the bench who can do very well,” Fernandes said during a chat with Manchester United’s official website.

‘And we have Odion [Ighalo] who can score, he can run, he’s a good sprinter.

Odion Ighalo scored five goals in the 2019/2020 season for Manchester United AFP

ALSO READ: How Ighalo fared in the 2019/2020 Premier League season

“I think Odion is the guy with the fourth-most goals for United last season and he signed with me in January.”

Ighalo also made an impact for Manchester United with five goals eight cup games. He made 11 substitute appearances in the league without any goal.