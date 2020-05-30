Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed his hope of keeping Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo until the end of the season.

Ighalo’s loan deal at Manchester United runs out on May 31 which means he may have played his last game for Manchester United.

There were reports that the striker’s parent club Shanghai Shenhua wanted the striker back after failing to reach an agreement with Manchester United on an extension.

Solskjaer, however, believes that United can still keep Ighalo as they are still in talks with the Chinese club.

“The loan deal is until the end of May, so obviously he's supposed to be going back,” the United boss said.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaeris hopeful of keeping Ighalo until the end of the extended season (Getty Images) Getty Images

“We're in dialogue. They've been great towards us, his club, allowing him to play. It's been a dream for him. Hopefully, he can finish off what he started, maybe with a trophy or two.

“At the moment nothing has been agreed yet. Their league is going to start soon so we're just waiting to see.”

The football season would have been over before May 31 but this is now impossible because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ighalo has impressed at Manchester United with four goals in three starts and eight games in total.