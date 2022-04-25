Manchester United make ₦76.6 billion from jersey sponsorships every year

Pulse Nigeria

It has been a catastrophic season for United, with the club sitting in the sixth position on the Premier League table. The Red Devils currently have 54 points from 34 games and are likely to miss out on Champions League qualification next season.

Also, they are set to end a third successive season with no trophy as they are currently out of the Premier League race and the Champions League.

However, despite their shambolic performance on the pitch, their finances off the pitch have not really taken a hit. And one of the factors for their strong finances off the pitch is down to the money they make from jersey sponsorships.

According to The Hustle, United make £145.3m a year from jersey advertisement alone. A large chunk of this money comes from Adidas, who are United's kit producers.

The German sportswear company signed a 10-year-deal worth £75m with United in 2015. It is the joint-fourth highest of any club in European football, with only Real Madrid and Barcelona receiving more from Adidas and Nike, respectively.

United also make £47m a year from their deal with Team Viewer, who are their major shirt sponsor. The German global technology company signed a five-year deal with United worth £235m in 2021, the second most expensive jersey deal at that time.

Aside from deals with Adidas and Team Viewer, United also have a sponsorship deal with Kohler, their sleeve sponsor. The global lifestyle brand signed with the Red Devils in 2018, with the deal reportedly worth £20m.

The numbers associated with these deals should not come as a surprise, though, as United are one of the biggest clubs in the world.

According to Deloitte Football Money rankings, they are the fifth richest club in the world, with revenue of £470m in the 2020/2021 season. And according to Forbes, they are the fourth-most valuable football club with a value of £3.3b.

United's finances could, however, take a hit this year should they fail to qualify for the Champions League next season.