'Shapeless' Manchester United lose further ground in top 4 race as Ronaldo extends drought to 6 games

United were held to a 1-1 draw by Southampton at Old Trafford in a week 25 encounter.

Jason Sancho opened the scoring with his second goal of the season in the PL but as has become customary, the Red Devils failed to hold on to the lead.

United had chances to extend their lead but once again were made to pay for their profligacy in front of goal.

Che Adams equalised for the visitors early in the second half to ensure that left with a share of the spoils.

Speaking after the game, Interim boss, Ralf Rangnick admitted that despite a very good start against the Saints, his team was out of shape in what has become a familiar tale of woes.

"It's similar to the last couple of games," Rangnick told BT Sports.

"Very good first half, we did all the things that we intended with the counter, deep runs and exactly that way we created the goal - great goal in all aspect of the game."

"But then, we stopped, even in the first half, we didn't do those things anymore. In the second half, we lost a bit of shape in the first 20 minutes. We struggled to defend them, exactly that happened in transition when they scored their goal."

Rangnick made just one change to the team that drew against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup defeat last week, with Cristiano Ronaldo back in the side for Edison Cavani.

However, Ronaldo struggled once again and missed the best chance of the game in the first half after Sancho played him through with an excellent through ball.

The 32-year-old did very well to beat the Southampton goalkeeper but his final ball was a tame one and was easily cleared to safety.

He has now gone six matches without a goal in competitions, his longest run without scoring a goal in 12 years.