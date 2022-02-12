'Shapeless' Manchester United lose further ground in top 4 race as Ronaldo extends drought to 6 games

The Red Devils were held to another draw by Southampton in the Premier League

This last dance isn't going as planned for Ronaldo at Manchester United.
Manchester United have lost further grounds in the race for Champions League football next year after another disappointing result in the Premier League.

United were held to a 1-1 draw by Southampton at Old Trafford in a week 25 encounter.

Manchester United failed to make the most of their chances in regular time as they were knocked out on Penalties by Middlesbrough in their FA Cup fixture on Friday
Jason Sancho opened the scoring with his second goal of the season in the PL but as has become customary, the Red Devils failed to hold on to the lead.

United had chances to extend their lead but once again were made to pay for their profligacy in front of goal.

Che Adams equalised for the visitors early in the second half to ensure that left with a share of the spoils.

Speaking after the game, Interim boss, Ralf Rangnick admitted that despite a very good start against the Saints, his team was out of shape in what has become a familiar tale of woes.

Ralf Rangnick (IMAGO/Action Plus)
"It's similar to the last couple of games," Rangnick told BT Sports.

"Very good first half, we did all the things that we intended with the counter, deep runs and exactly that way we created the goal - great goal in all aspect of the game."

"But then, we stopped, even in the first half, we didn't do those things anymore. In the second half, we lost a bit of shape in the first 20 minutes. We struggled to defend them, exactly that happened in transition when they scored their goal."

Rangnick made just one change to the team that drew against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup defeat last week, with Cristiano Ronaldo back in the side for Edison Cavani.

However, Ronaldo struggled once again and missed the best chance of the game in the first half after Sancho played him through with an excellent through ball.

The 32-year-old did very well to beat the Southampton goalkeeper but his final ball was a tame one and was easily cleared to safety.

He has now gone six matches without a goal in competitions, his longest run without scoring a goal in 12 years.

With the result, United remain fifth on 40 points, the same as fourth-placed West Ham, with Arsenal, who have two games in hand, just a point behind the two teams in sixth.

