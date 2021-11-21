Manchester United legend Scholes reveals the toughest players he played against

The 47-year-old had a glittering career with the Red Devils that saw him make 718 competitive appearances, scoring 155 goals, providing 74 assists and winning 29 titles over a combined period of nine years.

The consistency of success at Old Trafford and the importance of Scholes in the United team meant he faced an array of talent from different teams.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5, Scholes made it known that Robbie Savage was one of the toughest players he faced. Savage started out his career at youth with Man United playing alongside Scholes and the rest of the famous 'Class of 92' that won the FA Youth Cup and went to become part of the successful United senior squad that dominated under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Savage unfortunately never broke into the senior team, failing to make a single appearance before going on to have spells at Crewe Alexandra, Leicester City, Birmingham City, Blackburn Rovers, Derby County, Brighton and Hove Albion and Stockport Town.

"When I played central midfield I liked to go into games thinking, ‘I just want to have all the time in the world here, just nobody around me, just find a little bit of space and pass the ball around,’" Scholes said.

"Then you play against people like you [Savage]. An absolute nuisance, trying to close you down dead quick. I don't want that, I just want it nice and relaxed.

"The way I played I didn't really have to beat people or be stronger, quicker than the other person."

Scholes further revealed that former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira and late Senegal defensive midfielder Papa Bouba Diop, were other players he found tough playing against.

Vieira, now manager at Crystal Palace, was a key cog in the Arsenal squad that competed with Man United for the Premier League title in the late 1990s and early 2000s including the invincible of 2003-04. The French man played 406 times for the Gunners, winning 11 titles between 1996 and 2005 in North London.

Diop meanwhile had notable stints with Fulham, Portsmouth, West Ham United and Birmingham. He won the FA Cup with Pompey in 2008, the south coast side getting the better of United in the quarter-finals at Old Trafford that year. Away from club football, Diop was popularly known for scoring the only goal as debutants Senegal shocked 1998 World Cup champions France at the opening fixture of the 2002 edition in South Korea and Japan.

"I suppose Patrick Vieira, you play against him, he is so long, he is so big. You think you've got the ball, and the next minute he nicks it over your head, he was a clever player as well," Scholes stated.

"There's one more that people won't think of. We used to play against Portsmouth. Do you remember Papa Bouba Diop? Big, massive. They used to call him "the Wardrobe".

"You get involved physically with him and you're wasting your time. I always found him awkward to play against. He wasn't a Vieira, of course he wasn't, but he still had talent."

Diop sadly passed away on November 29, 2020 after a reported long battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

