Manchester United legend Roy Keane believes the signing of Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo has revived Anthony Martial who has been in form for the Red Devils.

Martial scored Manchester United’s goal in their 2-0 home win over rivals Manchester City on Sunday, March 8, 2020.

That was his fourth goal since Ighalo was signed on loan from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua in the January transfer window.

Keane who was a guest pundit of the game for Sky Sports believes the signing of the Nigerian striker has forced his French teammate to up his game.

“You've had a reaction as well from Martial,” Keane said.

“Sometimes a new striker comes in, you praise the new striker, but then that pushes the other lads.

“There's almost been a reaction from Martial, thinking: "Oh, I've got another player to fight with for my position". And there's been a good reaction.”

Ighalo has also been impressive for Manchester United with three goals so far.

The 30-year-old also looked good when he came on in the last minutes of the Manchester derby on Sunday.