RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick to transform Greenwood after 'unnecessary' Haaland comparison

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe

Ralf Rangnick believes Mason Greenwood can emulate Erling Haaland as the standout striking sensation in Europe

Erling Haaland and Mason Greenwood are two of the brightest young strikers in Europe
Erling Haaland and Mason Greenwood are two of the brightest young strikers in Europe

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has talked up the similarities between Mason Greenwood and Erling Haaland in the aftermath of Wednesday's game against Young Boys.

Recommended articles

Rangnick believes that Greenwood needs to be more athletic and develop physically, a feature that is akin to Haaland.

Greenwood was on target for Manchester United on Wednesday as he shone during the Red Devils Champions League fixture against Young Boys. Meanwhile, Haaland had a two-goal cameo in Borussia Dortmund's colours in Tuesday's 5-0 bashing of Besiktas.

Mason Greenwood opened the scoring for Manchester United against Young Boys
Mason Greenwood opened the scoring for Manchester United against Young Boys AFP

After United's 1-1 draw with Young Boys, the German tactician said: "Sometimes he looks a bit not on an athletic level. I think we have to develop him there physically, but technically all the things that he can do with the ball are outstanding."

Rangnick noted that if Greenwood is successful with his physical development then he can become a big part of the squad for the future.

"So, I am not so much worried about his technical level. We need to develop him physically and mentally to become the strongest version of himself. And if we manage to do that, he can become a regular player and a valuable player for our club in the future."

On comparing the English and German hotshots, Rangnick said that Haaland is more of a target man and suited as a lone striker while Greenwood is more comfortable on the wings as well as a number nine.

Erling Haaland scored for Dortmund at Wolfsburg last weekend on his return from injury
Erling Haaland scored for Dortmund at Wolfsburg last weekend on his return from injury AFP

"They are a different kind of striker. Erling, for me, is a target striker, who can play as a single striker like a target man or together with another striker in a 4-4-2.

"I think Mason is more of a nine-and-a-half. He can play as a striker, he can also come from the wing, he can play together with another striker and he's very technical. Left foot, right foot."

Rangnick was instrumental in Haaland's development, scouting, and recruiting the Dortmund star when he was Director of Football with Red Bull, owners of Haaland's for club RB Salzburg. The 64-year-old is famed for getting the best out of young stars and many would be hoping he can replicate the same with Mason Greenwood.

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick to transform Greenwood after 'unnecessary' Haaland comparison

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick to transform Greenwood after 'unnecessary' Haaland comparison

Arsenal release special 1993/94 inspired retro away jersey [Photos]

Arsenal release special 1993/94 inspired retro away jersey [Photos]

Tedesco tasked with reviving Leipzig's fortunes

Tedesco tasked with reviving Leipzig's fortunes

Kimmich out until January after Covid-related lung damage

Kimmich out until January after Covid-related lung damage

Azpilicueta urges Chelsea response after slip-ups

Azpilicueta urges Chelsea response after slip-ups

Barcelona recovery still pending as Champions League exit creates more problems for Xavi

Barcelona recovery still pending as Champions League exit creates more problems for Xavi

5 potential January transfer targets for Barcelona

5 potential January transfer targets for Barcelona

UEFA confirms Tottenham v Rennes match is off after Covid outbreak

UEFA confirms Tottenham v Rennes match is off after Covid outbreak

Quiz: Can you name the 2009/10 English PFA Team of the year ?

Quiz: Can you name the 2009/10 English PFA Team of the year ?

Trending

‘We’re the monkeys, so no one respects AFCON’ – Evra on Ballon d’Or positions

‘We’re the monkeys, so no one respects AFCON’ – Patrice Evra on Ballon d’Or positions

Asamoah Gyan: Ex-Ghana striker earned nearly £3 million per goal while playing in China

Asamoah Gyan: Ex-Ghana star earned £3 million per goal while playing in China

Mbappe admits Messi, Neymar need to do more at PSG

Mbappe is part of an expensively-acquired trio of superstar attacking trio at Paris Saint-Germain

Understanding Kelechi Iheanacho's confusing Leicester City situation

Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City)