Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick to transform Greenwood after 'unnecessary' Haaland comparison

Rangnick believes that Greenwood needs to be more athletic and develop physically, a feature that is akin to Haaland.

Greenwood was on target for Manchester United on Wednesday as he shone during the Red Devils Champions League fixture against Young Boys. Meanwhile, Haaland had a two-goal cameo in Borussia Dortmund's colours in Tuesday's 5-0 bashing of Besiktas.

After United's 1-1 draw with Young Boys, the German tactician said: "Sometimes he looks a bit not on an athletic level. I think we have to develop him there physically, but technically all the things that he can do with the ball are outstanding."

Rangnick noted that if Greenwood is successful with his physical development then he can become a big part of the squad for the future.

"So, I am not so much worried about his technical level. We need to develop him physically and mentally to become the strongest version of himself. And if we manage to do that, he can become a regular player and a valuable player for our club in the future."

On comparing the English and German hotshots, Rangnick said that Haaland is more of a target man and suited as a lone striker while Greenwood is more comfortable on the wings as well as a number nine.

"They are a different kind of striker. Erling, for me, is a target striker, who can play as a single striker like a target man or together with another striker in a 4-4-2.

"I think Mason is more of a nine-and-a-half. He can play as a striker, he can also come from the wing, he can play together with another striker and he's very technical. Left foot, right foot."