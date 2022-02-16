PREMIER LEAGUE:

Manchester United happy with 3 MASSIVE points - DDG

David de Gea was in superb form again for the Red Devils as they put behind them recent disappointments

David De Gea denies Jakub Mader with an outstanding one-handed save in the first half.

Manchester United are in a very happy mood after picking all three points against Brighton and Hove Albion according to their goalkeeper David de Gea.

De Gea played a very keep the role as the Red Devils ended a run of three disappointing matches without a win with a 2-0 victory over Brighton on Tuesday night at Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo's first goal in six matches and 2022 put Manchester United ahead early in the second half before Bruno Fernandes sealed the much-needed win in added time against the 10-man Seagulls who had Lewis Dunk sent off.

Cristiano Ronaldo ended his goalscoring drought for Manchester United against Brighton
Cristiano Ronaldo ended his goalscoring drought for Manchester United against Brighton AFP

Speaking after the match, De Gea told Premier League that the players are happy after taking a massive three points at home.

"It's great always when you get the three points especially here at home and after a couple of drawn matches," he said.

"it's a massive three points for us, we're very happy. Brighton is one of the teams that play well with the ball and press very good. It was a tough game, they had a couple of chances but we started better in the second half and got a goal," the 32-year-old Spaniard added.

Bruno Fernandes was also amongst the goals for Manchester United.
Bruno Fernandes was also amongst the goals for Manchester United. Pulse Nigeria

with the game still tied at 0-0 in the first half, De Gea made an excellent one-handed save to deny Jakub Mader a clear goal to keep United in the game just before the break.

It was one of three saves he had to make all game and it proved to be a decisive one as it helped United to a first clean sheet and win since January 22.

