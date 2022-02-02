Mason Greenwood released on bail after arrest

Niyi Iyanda
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood has been released on bail.

Mason Greenwood was arrested this week on allegations of sexual assault
Manchester United and England forward Mason Greenwood has been released from Police custody. The 20-year-old was arrested on suspicion of raping a woman and also on suspicion of assault following allegations on social media.

Harriet Robson has accused Mason Greenwood of domestic violence
Harriet Robson has accused Mason Greenwood of domestic violence Pulse Nigeria

Greater Manchester Police said Greenwood was arrested after the police "became aware of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence". They later confirmed that a man in his 20s had been arrested.

Greenwood spent three nights in custody after Greater Manchester Police were granted additional time to question the Striker.

On Tuesday it came to light that Greenwood had been further detained on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill.

Following that extra time for questioning, Greater Manchester Police have now confirmed that Greenwood has been released from custody pending further investigation.

‘A 20-year-old man arrested on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman has been released on bail pending further investigation,’ a police statement read.

A host of Manchester United sponsors and partners have spoken out against the 20-year-old and popular video game FIFA has even removed him from their database.

EA Sports removed Greenwood from FIFA 22 following allegations of sexual assault
EA Sports removed Greenwood from FIFA 22 following allegations of sexual assault Pulse Sports

Greenwood remains suspended by his club until further notice.

Niyi Iyanda Niyi Iyanda

