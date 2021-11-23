RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Manchester United flops all smiles as they jet out to face Villareal [Photos]

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi

Solskjaer is gone and Manchester United stars are moving on with a trip to Spain.

Manchester United
Manchester United

Manchester United players are over their embarrassing loss to Watford in a Premier League fixture at the weekend.

Recommended articles

The Red Devils have a clash against Spanish La Liga outfit Villarreal in the Champions League on Tuesday, November 20, 2021.

This will be the first game for interim manager Michael Carrick as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked following the humiliation at Vicarage Road.

With Solskjaer gone, Manchester United stars are under pressure to progress to the knockout stages of Europe's prestigious football competition.

On Monday afternoon, the players and staff arrived at the Manchester airport to jet out to Spain.

Manchester United
Manchester United Pulse Nigeria

Despite being sent off in the 4-1 loss against Watford, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire showed off a smile at the airport.

Cristiano Ronaldo was also present at the airport and was not smiling following the departure of his former teammate Solskjaer.

The game at the El Madrigal is the first outing for Manchester United since their outing at Vicarage Road.

Manchester United
Manchester United Pulse Nigeria

Unai Emery's side defeated Manchester United to win the 2020/21 Europa League but lost the first leg clash at Old Trafford.

Carrick will be counting on club chief Darren Fletcher for assistance in the Champions League fixture.

Another source of contact for Carrick will be Mike Phelan who has been a long-serving coach at Manchester United.

Manchester United
Manchester United Pulse Nigeria

Victor Lindelof, Scott McTominay, Alex Telles, Eric Bailly, and Amad Diallo are among the players seen at the airport.

Despite not being registered in Manchester United's 25-man squad list Phil Jones and Lee Grant were also present.

The likes of Marcus Rashford ,with a smile, Bruno Fernandes with a coffee, Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho will be hoping for a better outing in another away fixture.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Jose Mourinho gifts Ghanaian Felix Afena-Gyan N360k pair of shoes [photos]

Jose Mourinho gifts Ghanaian Felix Afena-Gyan N360k pair of shoes [photos]

Manchester United flops all smiles as they jet out to face Villareal [Photos]

Manchester United flops all smiles as they jet out to face Villareal [Photos]

Dortmund without Haaland and Hummels in Lisbon showdown

Dortmund without Haaland and Hummels in Lisbon showdown

How Southgate's courage and communication transformed England

How Southgate's courage and communication transformed England

Lyon to play behind closed doors as Payet lodges official complaint

Lyon to play behind closed doors as Payet lodges official complaint

Betting Preview: 4 rewarding picks from Tuesday's Champions League action

Betting Preview: 4 rewarding picks from Tuesday's Champions League action

Napoli's Osimhen to have operation on Tuesday

Napoli's Osimhen to have operation on Tuesday

Nigerian Players’ Review: Dennis, Troost-Ekong, Okereke, Awaziem, Onyeka

Nigerian Players’ Review: Dennis, Troost-Ekong, Okereke, Awaziem, Onyeka

Van Bronckhorst warns Rangers players to maintain 'hunger'

Van Bronckhorst warns Rangers players to maintain 'hunger'

Trending

8 facts about Nigerian Noah Okafor who helped Switzerland beat Italy to World Cup ticket

Noah Okafor has been a revelation for Switzerland in World Cup qualifying [via Instagram: freshfocus_swiss]

World Cup Playoffs: 5 teams the Super Eagles could face in the African Qualifiers

Moses Simon, William Troost-Ekong, Jamilu Collins and Chidozie Awaziem (Super Eagles/Instagram)

Exclusive: Cameroon mentally tougher than Nigeria - N'Kono

Thomas Nkono believes Nigeria suffered for their relative lack of mental strength in epic Cameroon encounters

NGA vs CPV: Preview, key talking points, and all you need to know about the Super Eagles, Cape Verde tie

Super Eagles in Tangier, Morocco.