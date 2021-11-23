Manchester United flops all smiles as they jet out to face Villareal [Photos]

The Red Devils have a clash against Spanish La Liga outfit Villarreal in the Champions League on Tuesday, November 20, 2021.

This will be the first game for interim manager Michael Carrick as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked following the humiliation at Vicarage Road.

With Solskjaer gone, Manchester United stars are under pressure to progress to the knockout stages of Europe's prestigious football competition.

On Monday afternoon, the players and staff arrived at the Manchester airport to jet out to Spain.

Despite being sent off in the 4-1 loss against Watford, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire showed off a smile at the airport.

Cristiano Ronaldo was also present at the airport and was not smiling following the departure of his former teammate Solskjaer.

The game at the El Madrigal is the first outing for Manchester United since their outing at Vicarage Road.

Unai Emery's side defeated Manchester United to win the 2020/21 Europa League but lost the first leg clash at Old Trafford.

Carrick will be counting on club chief Darren Fletcher for assistance in the Champions League fixture.

Another source of contact for Carrick will be Mike Phelan who has been a long-serving coach at Manchester United.

Victor Lindelof, Scott McTominay, Alex Telles, Eric Bailly, and Amad Diallo are among the players seen at the airport.

Despite not being registered in Manchester United's 25-man squad list Phil Jones and Lee Grant were also present.