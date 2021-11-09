Gossip: Manchester United set sight on Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi

The English giants are said to be considering a move for Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, according to the latest transfer reports.

Pulse Nigeria

The 24-year-old has been listed as a possible solution to United's midfield woes, alongside Monaco and French star Aurelien Tchouameni.

Ndidi has been a long-term target for the Red Devils who are said to be huge admirers for the former Genk star.

Ndidi, who has been a standout performer since he joined the Foxes from Belgian side Genk in the summer of 2016, is expected to cost the Manchester club a fortune given that he has committed his future until the summer of 2024.

Ndidi played his first match for Leicester since picking up a hamstring injury back in September against Russian side Spartak Moscow in midweek, coming on as a substitute before helping the Foxes to a 1-1 draw at Elland Road at the weekend.

"With Ndidi in the team, we're always a better team no matter what system we play," his manager Brendan Rodgers enthused after the game against the Lily Whites.

Getty Images

"He allows me to play much more comfortably with a back four and my preference always is to play with a back four."