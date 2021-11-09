RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Gossip: Manchester United set sight on Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor

Leicester City defensive midfielder Ndidi is attracting interest from the Red Devils.

Ndidi
Ndidi

Super Eagles World class midfielder Wilfred Ndidi could be the man to solve Manchester United's midfield problem.

Recommended articles

The English giants are said to be considering a move for Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, according to the latest transfer reports.

Ndidi
Ndidi Pulse Nigeria

The 24-year-old has been listed as a possible solution to United's midfield woes, alongside Monaco and French star Aurelien Tchouameni.

Ndidi has been a long-term target for the Red Devils who are said to be huge admirers for the former Genk star.

Ndidi, who has been a standout performer since he joined the Foxes from Belgian side Genk in the summer of 2016, is expected to cost the Manchester club a fortune given that he has committed his future until the summer of 2024.

Ndidi played his first match for Leicester since picking up a hamstring injury back in September against Russian side Spartak Moscow in midweek, coming on as a substitute before helping the Foxes to a 1-1 draw at Elland Road at the weekend.

"With Ndidi in the team, we're always a better team no matter what system we play," his manager Brendan Rodgers enthused after the game against the Lily Whites.

Wilfred Ndidi and Brendan Rodgers (Getty Images)
Wilfred Ndidi and Brendan Rodgers (Getty Images) Getty Images

"He allows me to play much more comfortably with a back four and my preference always is to play with a back four."

Rodgers won't be the only manager happy to have the Nigerian back, Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr will he excited to have his star midfielder back ahead of the double header against Liberia and Cape Verde In the WCQ.

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ferdinand says it is time for Solskjaer to leave Man Utd

Ferdinand says it is time for Solskjaer to leave Man Utd

President Biden hails Giannis Antetokounmpo's journey from Nigeria to NBA championship during visit to the white house

President Biden hails Giannis Antetokounmpo's journey from Nigeria to NBA championship during visit to the white house

Gossip: Manchester United set sight on Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi

Gossip: Manchester United set sight on Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi

Is there a big game hoodoo over Simone Inzaghi’s Inter Milan?

Is there a big game hoodoo over Simone Inzaghi’s Inter Milan?

Cristiano Ronaldo Jnr cheered by his dad's partner Georgina Rodriguez at Manchester United academy game

Cristiano Ronaldo Jnr cheered by his dad's partner Georgina Rodriguez at Manchester United academy game

Former Super Eagles captain Nwankwo Kanu and wife Amarachi pose for pictures after Arsenal's victory at the Emirates Stadium

Former Super Eagles captain Nwankwo Kanu and wife Amarachi pose for pictures after Arsenal's victory at the Emirates Stadium

Returning fans to play key part in Asian World Cup qualifying

Returning fans to play key part in Asian World Cup qualifying

'We're pioneers' - Barca's La Masia finally opens its doors to women

'We're pioneers' - Barca's La Masia finally opens its doors to women

Balogun, Ndidi, Musa and Chukwueze depart to join Super Eagles camp (photos)

Balogun, Ndidi, Musa and Chukwueze depart to join Super Eagles camp (photos)

Trending

Zimbabwean footballer loses house, cars to ex-wife after registering properties in her name

Zimbabwean footballer loses house, cars to ex-wife after registering properties in her name

Osimhen was wrong to sulk, but Napoli's Scudetto hopes could rest on letting him take penalties

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen (R) and Lorenzo Insigne (L) have had a disagreement over penalty duties this season.

Rohr: Kalu rejected call-up to focus on his club

Gernot Rohr granted Samuel Kalu's request to focus on his club form

Ex-Chelsea starlet Ike Ugbo dumps Nigeria's Super Eagles for Canada

Ike Ugbo after he joined Genk.