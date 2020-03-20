Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo has had a fine start to life in Manchester United as seen in a highlight shared on the club’s social media page.

Ighalo has had eight appearances for Manchester United since he joined the club on loan from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua in the January transfer window.

The 30-year-old has not done badly with four goals which have come in his three starts.

Those goals were included in a highlight video that was shared on Manchester United’s Twitter account.

The video starts with his debut which came as a substitute against Chelsea, coming on for Anthony Martial in the 90th minute.

Odion Ighalo (Getty Images) Getty Images

His impressive hold play against Chelsea is highlighted before his goal against Club Brugge in a Europa League game.

He is shown next playing against Derby in an FA Cup game where he grabbed a brace.

His impressive cameo in the Manchester derby win over Manchester City is also seen in the video. It was his hold up play that also caught the eyes in that game.

The video ends with his fine goal against LASK. Ighalo controlled the ball with both his feet before smashing into the top corner with his left foot.

Apart from his weekly wage, Ighalo is earning some huge bonuses with his fine performances for Manchester United.

Odion Ighalo has earned N30m in goal bonuses since he joined United. (Twitter/Odion Ighalo) Twitter

According to The Sun, several lucrative bonuses were included in his contract when he signed to join Manchester United.

The Nigerian striker is to earn N3.8m (£8,000) for every goal scored and N4m (£9,000) for every Premier League win.

With these bonuses, the 30-year-old has now earned N15m (£30,000) with his four goals and another N15m (£30,000) for his appearances in three league victories and one draw.