Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has named Nigerian player Victor Moses as one of the toughest opponents he has faced.

Shaw who plays as a left-back and Moses who plays more on the right either as a forward and a wing-back often clash during their meetings in England.

The Manchester United leftback has faced a host of world class players but he revealed that Moses was a tough opponent for him when he was a young defender. at Southampton.

"People always think I'm joking, but one of my hardest games ever was against Victor Moses when I was coming in as a 17-year-old at Southampton," Shaw said on United's official website.

"Maybe because I was so young. He was really quick, direct, strong and that was a challenge for me.

"I've played against the likes of Gareth Bale, Messi and [Eden] Hazard, and they were all so good, but I always remember Victor Moses as a really tough opponent as well."

Victor Moses

Moses started his career in England and played for the likes of Crystal Palace, Wigan, Chelsea, Liverpool, Stoke City and West Ham.

It was under Antonio Conte at the Premier League-winning season of 2016/2017 that Moses made the most impact after he switched to the wing-back role.

After an underwhelming loan stint at Fenerbahce, the 29-year-old is back with Conte at Inter Milan.