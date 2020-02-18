Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has opened the window for Odion Ighalo to remain at the club after his loan deal.

Ighalo joined Manchester United on a short-term contract until the end of the season to ease their injuries worries upfront.

The striker, however, can extend his stay at the club if he impresses according to Solskjaer.

“When you're in the door, and if you impress, it gives you a chance,” the Norwegian coach is quoted to say by Daily Mail when he was of the unlikely prospect of the Nigerian staying beyond his loan deal.

“That's exactly the same for everyone who signs, if it's permanent or if it's a loan.

Odion Ighalo made his debut for Manchester United against Chelsea on Monday night (Getty Images) Getty Images

“If you impress as a player, if you impress as a person if you can help this group improve, of course, there's a chance we'll look at extending things and signing.

'That doesn't just go for Odion but, yes, his incentive is to play as well as he can and it's up to us to make sure he wants to stay if we want him.”

Ighalo made a five-minute cameo in his debut for Manchester United at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea on Monday, February 17 in a game the Red Devils won 2-0.

Ighalo had a chance to score after he came on but his effort was saved by Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero.