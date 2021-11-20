Manchester United CEO Woodward backs Solskjaer to succeed

The Red Devils have recorded just four wins out of their last 12 in all competitions, losing six. In the Premier League, it's just one win from their last five and this has put them five points shy of the top four and nine points away from the top of the standings.

It has led to calls for Solskjaer to be sacked, but Woodward - who was speaking on the club's first quarter financial results, believes the Norwegian can steady the ship.

Woodward also acknowledged that as much as success off the pitch in terms of finances and other areas is important, success on the pitch is the most crucial.

The Glazers have been heavily criticized from time to time from focusing too much on the club's finances rather than what goes on on the pitch.

“While these financial results demonstrate our resilience through the pandemic, our top priority is success on the pitch,” Woodward said.

“The manager, players and everyone at the club are determined to achieve that objective.”

According to Sky Sports, United's wage bill rose by 23% to £88.5 million this summer when they signed Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho.

The club's revenue increased by 16.1% to £126.5 million, which came largely from matchday income as fans returned to Old Trafford following the lifting of coronavirus restrictions. Matchday revenue was £18.8 million as against £1.7 million the previous year, when games were played behind closed doors. This helped operating losses decrease from £27.1 million to £10.2 million.

The club's net debt was £439.7 million, a slight decrease from £440.6 million in the previous year.

---

Kunle is an avid writer with interest in topics on sports, politics and health. His articles have featured in Goal.com, Opera News and Vanguard News. He holds a Bachelors and Masters degree in International Relations and is an advocate for people living with Hydrocephalus and other neurological conditions.

-----