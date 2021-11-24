RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

VIL 0-2 MUN: Manchester United caretaker Michael Carrick defends cautious approach at Villarreal

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor

Carrick is happy with how his team played on Tuesday evening

Michael Carrick
Michael Carrick

Manchester United caretaker coach Michael Carrick has defended his side's approach in the crucial Champions League tie against Villarreal.

Recommended articles

United defeated the Yellow Submarine 0-2 at the Estadio de la Ceramica to book their place in the Champions League round of 16 with a game to spare.

Michael Carrick (L) saw Cristiano Ronaldo fire Manchester United into the last 16 in his first match as caretaker manager
Michael Carrick (L) saw Cristiano Ronaldo fire Manchester United into the last 16 in his first match as caretaker manager AFP

Two late second half goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho handed Carrick his first win as United boss after he replaced the sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday.

However, the scoreline didn't reflect most of the game as the host dominated proceedings against their more illustrious opponents.

The visitors had their goalkeeper David de Gea to thank as the Spaniard kept them in the game, making three outstanding saves to deny Villarreal, who dominated the opening half.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the first goal of the Carrick era and his sixth Champions League goal of the season.
Cristiano Ronaldo scored the first goal of the Carrick era and his sixth Champions League goal of the season. AFP

Carrick, however, has come out defend his side's approach and praise his boys for digging in to ensure the pressure will be off heading into the final group game against Young Boys at Old Trafford in a fortnight.

"We came here to win the game. I believed we would, I believed we were ready for it tonight," Carrick told BT Sports moments after the game.

"It wasn’t an easy game, they’re a tough team. They make you work. I thought the boys dug in tonight – they had to at times.”

Michael Carrick (left) is the caretaker coach at Manchester United following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Michael Carrick (left) is the caretaker coach at Manchester United following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer AFP

"I don’t think we could have hoped to come here and play pretty football. When you’ve suffered results-wise and you’re not in great form individually and as a team, it’s not easy to make everything click. In many ways, this was the best way to win for me. The subs made a massive impact.”

After a difficult few days at the club, Carrick is thankful that his side got the job done in Spain.

"It’s not been an easy couple of days for everyone at the club. This result feels like it’s for Ole [Gunnar Solskjær] and I can’t get away from that. We had a job to do and things needed to be taken care of. Thankfully it all went to plan at the end," he added.

Up next for the former United midfielder is a trip to Stamford Bridge where they take on in-form Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday.

The 40-year-old English man is expected to be in charge at OT pending the appointment of an interim or permanent manager to replace Solskjaer.

Former Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino, Zinedine Zidane, Ernesto Valverde and Leicester City's Brendan Rodgers are some of the notable names reported as possible replacements for Ole.

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

VIL 0-2 MUN: Manchester United caretaker Michael Carrick defends cautious approach at Villarreal

VIL 0-2 MUN: Manchester United caretaker Michael Carrick defends cautious approach at Villarreal

Scholes mocks Martial, tags United wingers 'laziest in the world'

Scholes mocks Martial, tags United wingers 'laziest in the world'

Benzema faces verdict in French 'sex tape' trial

Benzema faces verdict in French 'sex tape' trial

Ronaldo sends Man United into last 16, Chelsea thrash Juventus

Ronaldo sends Man United into last 16, Chelsea thrash Juventus

Xavi's Barca held by Benfica in Champions League

Xavi's Barca held by Benfica in Champions League

'Amazing' Chelsea reach Champions League last 16 with Juve rout

'Amazing' Chelsea reach Champions League last 16 with Juve rout

Carrick hails 'cold, calculated' Ronaldo after United beat Villarreal

Carrick hails 'cold, calculated' Ronaldo after United beat Villarreal

Lewandowski stunner gives quarantine-hit Bayern win in wintry Kiev

Lewandowski stunner gives quarantine-hit Bayern win in wintry Kiev

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Trending

8 facts about Nigerian Noah Okafor who helped Switzerland beat Italy to World Cup ticket

Noah Okafor has been a revelation for Switzerland in World Cup qualifying [via Instagram: freshfocus_swiss]

World Cup Playoffs: 5 teams the Super Eagles could face in the African Qualifiers

Moses Simon, William Troost-Ekong, Jamilu Collins and Chidozie Awaziem (Super Eagles/Instagram)

Exclusive: Cameroon mentally tougher than Nigeria - N'Kono

Thomas Nkono believes Nigeria suffered for their relative lack of mental strength in epic Cameroon encounters

‘The defender pulled me’ – Daniel Amartey speaks on controversial penalty against South Africa

‘The defender pulled me’ – Daniel Amartey speaks on controversial penalty against South Africa