South African legend joins Manchester United

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

South African football legend Bennie McCarthy has joined Manchester United as part of Erik ten Hag's coaching staff.

South African football legend, Bennie McCarthy has joined Manchester United coaching staff
South African football legend, Bennie McCarthy has joined Manchester United coaching staff

Manchester United have appointed South African football legend Benni McCarthy, as a member of the club's coaching staff.

Recommended articles

The Premier League season is almost underway as new Red Devils manager - Erik ten Hag, continues to bring the club back to it's glory days.

In a bid to do that, Manchester United have now hired the services of Bennie McCarthy, who will now become a member of Ten Hag's squad as a first-team striker's coach.

According to a report from The Athletic, McCarthy, who is a life-long fan of the Red Devils is now the latest addition to United's coaching staff.

Bennie McCarthy joins Manchester United
Bennie McCarthy joins Manchester United Twitter

The 44-year-old former Blackburn star is regarded as the greatest striker in the Bafana Bafana team history.

McCarthy, who has previous Premier League experience with Blackburn Rovers, has been understood to be working as a coach since retiring from the game in 2013.

The South African international, who speaks four languages, has recently been working with with top club's in his country's apex football division including Cape Town City and Amazulu FC, and now, he’s set to join Ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Bennie McCarthy joins Manchester United's coaching staff
Bennie McCarthy joins Manchester United's coaching staff Twitter

McCarthy was named South African Premier League Coach of the Year in 2021.

An award that would see him offered the South African national team job, which he would eventually turn down.

Now, the 44-year-old is back to a country he's familiar with and looks set to work with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial with a view to bringing out the best of the latter duo.

Topics:

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • Super Eagles and KRC Genk striker Cyriel Dessers

    Cyriel Dessers Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

  • Reactions as Arsenal destroy Sevilla 6-0 to win Emirates Cup

    'Gabriel Jesus for Ballon d'Or' - Reactions as Arsenal destroy Sevilla to win Emirates Cup

  • Ayo Obileye suffers defeat with Livingston to Rangers

    Ayo Obileye suffers defeat with Livingston in Rangers’ first league game since selling Aribo and Bassey

Recommended articles

Cyriel Dessers Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

Cyriel Dessers Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

'Gabriel Jesus for Ballon d'Or' - Reactions as Arsenal destroy Sevilla to win Emirates Cup

'Gabriel Jesus for Ballon d'Or' - Reactions as Arsenal destroy Sevilla to win Emirates Cup

Ayo Obileye suffers defeat with Livingston in Rangers’ first league game since selling Aribo and Bassey

Ayo Obileye suffers defeat with Livingston in Rangers’ first league game since selling Aribo and Bassey

Top 10 UEFA Champions League top scorers of all time

Top 10 UEFA Champions League top scorers of all time

South African legend joins Manchester United

South African legend joins Manchester United

Mikel Arteta appoints 23-year-old as Arsenal’s permanent captain over senior players

Mikel Arteta appoints 23-year-old as Arsenal’s permanent captain over senior players

Trending

Lady calls out Thomas Partey on social media over Rape Allegations [Receipts]

Instagram model has called out Arsenal's Thomas Partey over fresh rape allegations on Twitter
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Reactions as Thomas Partey is accused of rape by girlfriend

Reactions as Thomas Partey accused of rape by girlfriend
REPORT

Ivorian legend Yaya Toure to become coach at Premier League giant

Yaya Toure

'Thomas Partey belongs in prison' – Reactions as Arsenal star is accused of rape again

'Thomas Partey belongs in Prison' - Reactions as Arsenal star accused of rape again