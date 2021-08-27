Manchester United are seriously interested in Cristiano Ronaldo as Man City back out

Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes had kicked off talks with Manchester City, a development that has rattled the Manchester United fanbase on social media.

They might have nothing to worry about as Manchester United have contacted Mendes to get the frontman back to the club.

According to transfer news guru, Fabrizio Romano who has been on top of the situation, the Manchester United board is looking for ways to strike a deal to bring back the 36-year-old.

“Manchester United have been in direct contact with Jorge Mendes since yesterday night for Cristiano Ronaldo comeback. Now board talking about figures of the deal, potential salary & also fee for Juventus,” Romano said on Twitter.

Romano also revealed that Manchester City have backed out of the deal to sign the football superstar.

“Manchester City have decided to LEAVE negotiations for Cristiano Ronaldo. He’s NOT joining Manchester City - club position has been so clear in the last minutes,” the journalist tweeted.