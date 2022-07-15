OFFICIAL

Manchester United announce Eriksen signing

David Ben
Christian Eriksen becomes the second signing under the Erik Ten Hag era

Manchester United have signed Christian Eriksen

Manchester United have officially announced the signing of Denmark international Christian Eriksen.

The club made an announcement via their official social media handle with a post that read: 'Christian Eriksen is a RED!'

Christian Eriksen joins the club on a three-year contract, having previously agreed full terms.

The 29-year-old attacking midfielder has been capped 115 times for Denmark, scoring 38 goals for his country.

Eriksen has played 237 games in the Premier League, registering 52 goals and 71 assists for both Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford.

“Manchester United is a special club, and I cannot wait to get started. I have had the privilege of playing at Old Trafford many times but to do it in the red shirt of United will be an amazing feeling.' Eriksen was quoted to have said on his signing via Manchester United's website.

Eriksen becomes Erik Ten Hag's second signing of the summer after Tyrel Malacia's signing from Feyenoord.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are still edging closer to a deal for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez.

