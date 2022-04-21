MANCHESTER UNITED

'I want to win the league' and 2 other things Erik ten Hag said after being announced as United's manager

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Dutchman is expected to join the Premier League club from the end of this season until June 2025

New Manchester United manager, Erik Ten Hag
New Manchester United manager, Erik Ten Hag

New Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has revealed his priority at the moment, is to finish the season on a positive note with his current club Ajax, before making the anticipated move to Old Trafford.

Recommended articles

Ten Hag was on Thursday, officially announced as the Red Devils' new manager to the delight of Manchester United fans who saw him presented on social media, and on the club's website with a Manchester United shirt.

The Dutchman is expected to join the Premier League club from the end of this season until June 2025, with the option to extend for a further year, subject to work visa requirements.

Ahead of his new challenge with the record Premier League winners, Ten Hag spoke to Ajax's media, highlighting three key points.

Erik Ten Hag
Erik Ten Hag Manchester United

“It is a great honour to be appointed manager of Manchester United and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead,” said the 52-year-old.

“I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve."

“I'm happy that it has been finalised and that it has been officially announced. That clarity is important.

“It will be difficult to leave Ajax after these incredible years, and I can assure our fans of my complete commitment and focus on bringing this season to a successful conclusion before I move to Manchester United.”

“But I only have one interest now and that's these last five games. I want to finish my time here on a positive note, by winning the league. By doing so, we'll qualify directly for the Champions League. Ajax belongs there.”

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • Asisat Oshoala will feature for Barcelona Femeni against Wolfsburg

    Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala back from 3-month injury layoff

  • New Manchester United manager, Erik Ten Hag

    'I want to win the league' and 2 other things Erik ten Hag said after being announced as United's manager

  • The new First-Team Manager of Manchester United: Erik ten Hag

    Manchester United announce Erik ten Hag as new manager, to stay till 2025

Recommended articles

Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala back from 3-month injury layoff

Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala back from 3-month injury layoff

'I want to win the league' and 2 other things Erik ten Hag said after being announced as United's manager

'I want to win the league' and 2 other things Erik ten Hag said after being announced as United's manager

Manchester United announce Erik ten Hag as new manager, to stay till 2025

Manchester United announce Erik ten Hag as new manager, to stay till 2025

After Tuchel blamed the pitch for the defeat to Arsenal, here are the top 5 most ridiculous excuses by football coaches

After Tuchel blamed the pitch for the defeat to Arsenal, here are the top 5 most ridiculous excuses by football coaches

Chelsea should replace Malang Sarr with this Super Eagles defender after horrid display against Arsenal

Chelsea should replace Malang Sarr with this Super Eagles defender after horrid display against Arsenal

Kaduna-born Alfa nominated for Queens Park Rangers' Young Player of the Year award

Kaduna-born Alfa nominated for Queens Park Rangers' Young Player of the Year award

Trending

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Carl Ikeme returns to train with Wolves 4 years after retirement

Cancer free Carl Ikeme is back training with Wolves
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Okocha, Adebayor star as African legends beat George Weah XI in charity game [Video]

Okocha, Adebayor star as Africa legends beat George Weah XI in charity game [Credit - Yusuf Mafin Sherif/Wesley}
SUPER EAGLES

'So suddenly you know Dessers?' - Eguavoen blasted for congratulating Chukwueze, Iheanacho, other Nigerians in European semifinals

Samuel Chukwueze and Cyril Dessers both scored vital goals to help their clubs progress to this season's European semifinals
UEL & UECL

Meet the 9 Nigerians who could join Samuel Chukwueze in a European semi-final

Some of the Super Eagles stars who could join Samuel Chukwueze in a European semi-final later today.