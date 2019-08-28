Manchester City Trophy Tour by Marathonbet

Man City Fans in Lagos, Nigeria’s largest commercial city, are going to be given a great experience to see the trophies won by the club during the 2018/19 season. The official Manchester City Trophy Tour presented by Etihad airways and supported by Marathonbet will stop in Lagos next Friday 30, August 2019. The very exclusive event holds at a choice venue in Lagos where select fans and dignitaries will interact with Manchester City Football Legends.

Where are the Man City Fans?

Supporters will have the chance to see the Premier League trophy, the FA Cup, the FA Women’s Cup, the Carabao Cup, the WSL Cup and the Community Shield up close.

This exclusive event is brought to you by Manchester City’s global betting partner – Marathonbet.

Change your betting game with Marathonbet, the sponsors of the current EPL season champions, Manchester City with trusted earning, guarantee payment and no delay. It’s all about winnings from sports to virtual to casino and live sports.

Remember, this event is exclusive to Lasgidi Manchester City Fans! Get Ready…

Marathonbet, Better Odds Mean Bigger Winnings

Visit: www.marathonbet.ng today

Trend Hashtag;

#ManCityTrophyTourLagos

This is a featured post