Reports had circulated around the media last week, that Man City coach Pep Guardiola's had identified Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland as his preferred choice as his search for a natural striker draws nearer to an end.
Manchester City set to complete 'shocking' €75million Erling Haaland swoop
According to multiple reports, Manchester City nd are set to trigger Erling Haaland's release clause from Borussia Dortmund after agreeing over a whooping €500,000-per-week deal to sign the colossal forward
Manchester City had been leading the race to sign Haaland this year and his release clause in his current contract, means that Borussia Dortmund are resigned to losing the striker this summer.
Haaland has a release clause of €75 million - which equates to €62 million.
The 21-year-old Norwegian striker's release clause is widely considered to be below his actual market value.
However, reports by the English media on Tuesday, April 19 have now suggested that City will have to pay the Borussia Dortmund star more than £500,000 per week.
Dortmund who face Bayern Munich in Der Klassiker on Saturday, April 24th are also set to sign Red Bull Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi as the Norwegian's replacement.
Manchester City have often played without a traditional striker this season following the exit of club-record goalscorer Sergio Aguero at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.
The Sky-blue outfit had offers turned down for Tottenham Hotspur striker - Harry Kane, who expressed his desire to leave north London in search of silverware.
But the London club failed to agree terms with the Premier league champions, which ultimately saw the England captain remain with the Londoners under Antonio Conte as Spurs bid to secure Champions league spots next season.
