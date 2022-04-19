Manchester City set to complete 'shocking' €75million Erling Haaland swoop

Imago

Manchester City had been leading the race to sign Haaland this year and his release clause in his current contract, means that Borussia Dortmund are resigned to losing the striker this summer.

Haaland has a release clause of €75 million - which equates to €62 million.

The 21-year-old Norwegian striker's release clause is widely considered to be below his actual market value.

AFP

However, reports by the English media on Tuesday, April 19 have now suggested that City will have to pay the Borussia Dortmund star more than £500,000 per week.

Dortmund who face Bayern Munich in Der Klassiker on Saturday, April 24th are also set to sign Red Bull Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi as the Norwegian's replacement.

Pulse Nigeria

Manchester City have often played without a traditional striker this season following the exit of club-record goalscorer Sergio Aguero at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

The Sky-blue outfit had offers turned down for Tottenham Hotspur striker - Harry Kane, who expressed his desire to leave north London in search of silverware.