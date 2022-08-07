'That's what we want' - Guardiola praises latest weapon Haaland

Haaland made his debut in the PL against the Hammers and capped off a solid performance by leading the defending champions to a routine 2-0 win at the London Stadium.

The 22-year-old scored both goals for Guardiola's men to get off the mark for the season for the club officially.

His first goal came from the spot kick while the second goal for the Norwegian International saw him finish off a sleek move by the champions to wrap up the win.

Confident and Calm Haaland impresses Guardiola

Haaland's display against the Hammers was the perfect response to his performance against rivals Liverpool last weekend.

He played his first game against the Reds in the Community Shield but failed to make any impact as Darwin Nunez inspired Liverpool to a 3-1 win.

However, after his heroics against David Moyes's men, his manager, Guardiola, is happy with how his latest buy has reacted on the pitch.

“I know how he handled a lot of criticism this week,” Guardiola said during his post-match press conference, as per the club website.

“He was really calm, he trained really well but the way he took the ball for the penalty I said 'I like it'.

“So direct and I think if someone is taking the ball, he would punch them in the face even though they are his mates!

“And that is a pretty good sign. To be so confident, I like it.”

Haaland, a new weapon for Manchester City

Speaking further on Haaland's performance, Guardiola added that the striker has given the Cityzens something they have always lacked and wanted.

“Erling scoring the two goals, it's important for him and the team and for us and it's another weapon we have now," he added.

“But at the same time he's not going to solve all our problems, he's going to add something to us as a team. That's what we are looking for.

“Today, the two goals were balls in front of the centre of defence and we had the feeling we could find him more.