PREMIER LEAGUE

'That's what we want' - Guardiola praises latest weapon Haaland

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Norwegian forward has finally announced his arrival in the Premier League following a match-winning performance for Manchester City in London.

Pep Guardiola and his latest weapon, Haaland.
Pep Guardiola and his latest weapon, Haaland.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola can't hide his admiration for new striker Erling Haaland following his excellent display against West Ham United on Sunday evening.

inRead

Haaland made his debut in the PL against the Hammers and capped off a solid performance by leading the defending champions to a routine 2-0 win at the London Stadium.

The 22-year-old scored both goals for Guardiola's men to get off the mark for the season for the club officially.

His first goal came from the spot kick while the second goal for the Norwegian International saw him finish off a sleek move by the champions to wrap up the win.

Haaland's display against the Hammers was the perfect response to his performance against rivals Liverpool last weekend.

'Erling Haaland is scary' - Reactions as Manchester City beat West Ham 2-0 in opener
'Erling Haaland is scary' - Reactions as Manchester City beat West Ham 2-0 in opener Pulse Nigeria

He played his first game against the Reds in the Community Shield but failed to make any impact as Darwin Nunez inspired Liverpool to a 3-1 win.

However, after his heroics against David Moyes's men, his manager, Guardiola, is happy with how his latest buy has reacted on the pitch.

“I know how he handled a lot of criticism this week,” Guardiola said during his post-match press conference, as per the club website.

“He was really calm, he trained really well but the way he took the ball for the penalty I said 'I like it'.

The legendary Pep Guardiola
The legendary Pep Guardiola Pulse

“So direct and I think if someone is taking the ball, he would punch them in the face even though they are his mates!

“And that is a pretty good sign. To be so confident, I like it.”

Speaking further on Haaland's performance, Guardiola added that the striker has given the Cityzens something they have always lacked and wanted.

“Erling scoring the two goals, it's important for him and the team and for us and it's another weapon we have now," he added.

“But at the same time he's not going to solve all our problems, he's going to add something to us as a team. That's what we are looking for.

“Today, the two goals were balls in front of the centre of defence and we had the feeling we could find him more.

“In the past, we didn't have a reference like him and now have it again but at the same time the guys have to put the ball there, especially in transitions.”

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • Taiwo Awoniyi's Premier League debut against Newcastle United ended in a defeat

    Why Taiwo Awoniyi’s Nottingham Forest played with a blank shirt against Newcastle

  • Erling Haaland Cristiano Ronaldo Thierry Henry Pep Guardiola

    'From failure to Ronaldo and Henry' - Guardiola calls for calm on Erling Haaland

  • Reactions as Barcelona beat PUMAS 6-0 to win Joan Gamper Trophy

    'Pedri like Messi' - Reactions as Barcelona beat PUMAS 6-0 to win Joan Gamper Trophy [Photos]

Recommended articles

Why Taiwo Awoniyi’s Nottingham Forest played with a blank shirt against Newcastle

Why Taiwo Awoniyi’s Nottingham Forest played with a blank shirt against Newcastle

'From failure to Ronaldo and Henry' - Guardiola calls for calm on Erling Haaland

'From failure to Ronaldo and Henry' - Guardiola calls for calm on Erling Haaland

'Pedri like Messi' - Reactions as Barcelona beat PUMAS 6-0 to win Joan Gamper Trophy [Photos]

'Pedri like Messi' - Reactions as Barcelona beat PUMAS 6-0 to win Joan Gamper Trophy [Photos]

'That's what we want' - Guardiola praises latest weapon Haaland

'That's what we want' - Guardiola praises latest weapon Haaland

Onyekuru scores on debut to help Demirspor to first win of the Turkish season

Onyekuru scores on debut to help Demirspor to first win of the Turkish season

Ahmed Musa on the bench as Andrea Pirlo suffers defeat in first match at Fatih Karagumruk

Ahmed Musa on the bench as Andrea Pirlo suffers defeat in first match at Fatih Karagumruk

Trending

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu turns 46 [Photos]

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu turns 46 [Photos]

Napoli President with two of his biggest African stars Osimhen and Koulibaly.
SERIE A

SHOCKING! Napoli President vows never to sign Africans again

Kenneth Omeruo, Samuel Kalu, William Troost-Ekong, Tyronne Ebuehi and Semi Ajay (Twitter)

Super Eagles defender in line to be named club captain in Spain

Joe Aribo scored his first goal for Southampton in brilliant fashion

See FIFA's reaction to Super Eagles star Joe Aribo's wonder goal