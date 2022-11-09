Manchester City sealed their place in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup draw after scoring two goals early in the second half to ensure Graham Potter's side suffered back-to-back defeats in all competitions.
'Koulibaly is a fraud' - Reactions as 'wasteful' Chelsea kicked out by Manchester City
Chelsea stretched their winless streak to three consecutive games under Graham Potter this season, after they were knocked out of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night. Here's how fans have reacted.
Recommended articles
Riyad Mahrez opened the scoring for the hosts with a peach of a free-kick in the 53rd minute before Julian Alvarez doubled the lead five minutes later to take the tie away from Chelsea.
The London Blues should've taken the lead through young left-back Lewis Hall just before half-time, but City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega denied him in a series of impressive saves on Wednesday night.
Despite the visitors' fairly positive display throughout the first half, their fate was sealed as soon as City broke the deadlock in the second half.
Graham Potter on the other hand, had a much more miserable night to forget, with his Chelsea side suddenly stuttering after a promising start to his tenure.
The Blues looked well below City's level, though - even without their prolific Norwegian Erling Haaland, as they are looking to reclaim the EFL Cup title once again next year.
Social Media Reactions
Following the defeat for Chelsea, here's how fans have reacted on social media:
More from category
-
Lamptey scores for Brighton to knock Arsenal out of the EFL Cup while Partey watches from the bench
-
EFL Cup: Awoniyi helps Nottingham Forest to knockout Tottenham
-
Fairytale run ends for Bayelsa Queens as AS FAR enter Women's Champions League final