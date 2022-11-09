'Koulibaly is a fraud' - Reactions as 'wasteful' Chelsea kicked out by Manchester City

Riyad Mahrez opened the scoring for the hosts with a peach of a free-kick in the 53rd minute before Julian Alvarez doubled the lead five minutes later to take the tie away from Chelsea.

The London Blues should've taken the lead through young left-back Lewis Hall just before half-time, but City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega denied him in a series of impressive saves on Wednesday night.

Despite the visitors' fairly positive display throughout the first half, their fate was sealed as soon as City broke the deadlock in the second half.

Graham Potter on the other hand, had a much more miserable night to forget, with his Chelsea side suddenly stuttering after a promising start to his tenure.

The Blues looked well below City's level, though - even without their prolific Norwegian Erling Haaland, as they are looking to reclaim the EFL Cup title once again next year.

Social Media Reactions