Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and new Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer both set aside their teams' rivalry to turn up for Vincent Kompany's testimonial dinner.

The 32-year-old Kompany decided to host a charity dinner to make his years of service to Manchester City.

He invited his teammates, rival coaches, as well as dignitaries from the city of Manchester to help raise money for charity.

The dinner was to raise benefits for the 'A Bed Every Night' which is an initiative from Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham's.

After Manchester United and Manchester City’s win over Leicester City and Arsenal during the weekend, both were in the complimentary mood to Kompany for his achievements.

In a report by the Daily Mail, Kompany stated his motivation for hosting the charity event to raise money.

He said, “I think there is no real way to explain to your children when you are trying to raise them in a proper way that you have been so close to this and haven't tried everything you can do to help tackle this issue.

“I can't solve it on my own, nor can any other individual, but if we come together and raise this project together than we have a chance.

“The pre-conceived ideas are sometimes dangerous with the issue of homelessness. We usually look at the streets and only see the result. We don't see the cause and we confuse the result with being the cause.

“In reality, they are just, mostly, very normal people who sometimes have just had a tough time, like we all have, and have been unlucky. They haven't had the support network and have ended up on the street for one day, two days and before they know it they are on the streets for years.

“I feel passionate about this and the fact people can fall off the grid without us noticing.”

Solskjaer stated at the occasion that he came out to support Kompany despite the rivalry between the two clubs.

He said, “Tonight isn't about blue or red, it's about Manchester.

“Tonight is about raising money to help the people who are sleeping rough. I have been in Manchester a couple of months, living in the city centre and seen so many people sleeping over. It is something we can all help out with.”

Guardiola who led Manchester City to the Premier League title hailed Kompany’s character and his professionalism he said, “This shows who is Vincent. He is a good example for all of us and future generations.”

Kompany also paid his respects to new Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his assistant Phelan for coming to his event.

He said,”I think Mike Phelan and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer being here is an incredible touch of class.

“I can tell you, there is no game in the world I want to win more than when we play a derby.

“But if we can come together for bigger issues - and we all know how powerful both clubs are now in the city of Manchester - then I think we multiply the strength of both clubs by an amount that is phenomenal.

“The fact we have Manchester United representatives in the room to deal with homelessness, it's an incredible plus for everything we are going to try to achieve for the future.”