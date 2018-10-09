Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Man Utd's Matic pulls out of Serbia duty

Football Man Utd's Matic pulls out of Serbia duty

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has withdrawn from Serbia's squad for their forthcoming internationals due to injury.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Manchester United's Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic has been ruled out of international duty play

Manchester United's Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic has been ruled out of international duty

(AFP)

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has withdrawn from Serbia's squad for their forthcoming internationals due to injury.

United confirmed Matic had returned to the club "to complete his rehabilitation", ruling him out of the Nations League fixtures in Montenegro and Romania this week.

The 30-year-old could also be sidelined for United's Premier League clash at his former club Chelsea when they return to action after the international break on October 20.

Matic made more than 150 appearances for Chelsea before once again linking up with former Blues boss Jose Mourinho at United last year.

Matic's unspecified injury comes a day after United defender Luke Shaw pulled out of the England squad for their matches against Croatia and Spain.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Special Report How Thierry Henry helped Nigerian amputee players who are...bullet
2 Lionel Messi Argentina star says he will never forget World Cup...bullet
3 Super Eagles Mikel still missing as Rohr calls up Success, 23 others...bullet

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney
Wayne Rooney Manchester United legend picks Messi ahead of Ronaldo
Alcacer enjoying another goal celebration with Bundesliga club Dortmund that has prompted his return to the Spain national squad
Football Red-hot Alcacer ready to seize chance on return to Spain fold
Zenit Saint Petersburg have said they will discipline Alexander Kokorin (L)
Football Star Russian footballers face jail after 'racist' assault
Moses Simon
Moses Simon Super Eagles forward confident of victory ahead of Libya clash
X
Advertisement