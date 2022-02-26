Man Utd players plead for peace in Ukraine

Ukrainian flags were flown by Manchester United fans as a show of support

Manchester United and Watford players stood together with a sign saying "peace" in six languages ahead of Saturday's Premier League match in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian flags were also waved among the crowd at Old Trafford as a show of support for the beleaguered nation.

On Friday, United announced they had terminated a deal with Russia's flagship airline Aeroflot following President Vladimir Putin's actions, which have been met with heavy international sanctions.

"It’s just an incredible situation we have a kind of war in Europe," United interim manager Ralf Rangnick said on Friday.

“When I watch TV in the morning and the evening I still cannot believe what I see there. I very much hope politicians all over the world de-escalate the situation.”

