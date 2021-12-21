Man Utd line up January signing as Martial makes decision

With a new manager at the helm, Manchester United could be set to be active in the upcoming January transfer window.

Ralf Rangnick
Ralf Rangnick

The Ralf Rangnick era has got off to an unbeaten start so far, with the German boss winning both of his first two Premier League matches, as well as registering a draw in a rather meaningless Champions League tie with Young Boys.

However, while Rangnick has had an opportunity to implement his own ideas on the pitch, off it he hasn't yet had a chance to bring in his own signings.

But with the January transfer window set to open in less than two weeks' time, fans will be eager to see what Rangnick has in store for their club.

Anthony Martial is reportedly facing an uncertain future at Old Trafford.

Manchester Evening News, report that Martial is said to be ‘tired of waiting’ for first-team minutes at United.

The same report says the 26-year-old is open to a move in January, with Italian giants Juventus said to be interested.

