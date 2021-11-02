RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Man Utd have time to improve, says Ronaldo

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Late goals from Cristiano Ronaldo have kept Manchester United's Champions League hopes alive

Cristiano Ronaldo said Manchester United have time to get things right in the Champions League after his injury-time equaliser salvaged a 2-2 draw away to Atalanta on Tuesday.

A point keeps United on top of Group F and on course for the last 16 despite a series of disjointed performances bailed out by late Ronaldo goals.

The 36-year-old also scored late winners at home to Villarreal and Atalanta.

"We believed until the end. I helped my team get one point," said Ronaldo. "We never give up, it's a good result for us I think."

United crashed out at the group stages last season, but had much higher expectations after the signings of Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane in the summer transfer window.

However, Ronaldo claimed the new signings are still bedding in as Varane limped off with the recurrence of a groin injury and Sancho was again left out by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

"We have to adapt to each other," he added. "It will take time, we have time to improve and be better."

