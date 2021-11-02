Man Utd have time to improve, says Ronaldo

A point keeps United on top of Group F and on course for the last 16 despite a series of disjointed performances bailed out by late Ronaldo goals.

The 36-year-old also scored late winners at home to Villarreal and Atalanta.

"We believed until the end. I helped my team get one point," said Ronaldo. "We never give up, it's a good result for us I think."

United crashed out at the group stages last season, but had much higher expectations after the signings of Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane in the summer transfer window.

However, Ronaldo claimed the new signings are still bedding in as Varane limped off with the recurrence of a groin injury and Sancho was again left out by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.