RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Man Utd aim to create fans' share scheme

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Manchester United fans outside Old Trafford

Manchester United fans outside Old Trafford Creator: Oli SCARFF
Manchester United fans outside Old Trafford Creator: Oli SCARFF

Manchester United have revealed talks with supporters over the introduction of a fans' share scheme have reached an advanced stage.

Recommended articles

United co-chairman Joel Glazer proposed a scheme to enable fans to build an ownership stake in the Premier League club.

The Glazer family, United's owners, reacted after furious protests against the club following their involvement in the failed European Super League plot by 12 of the world's elite teams.

Glazer said at a fans' forum that he hoped the proposal would "reset the relationship" with supporters.

The club said revealed discussions with the Manchester United Supporters Trust have been under way for "several months" but no indication of a target date for their conclusion has been given.

"We are in advanced talks with MUST about a fans' share scheme which would open a path for fans to build, over time, a meaningful ownership stake in Manchester United," a club statement said.

"This would give fans a strong collective voice within our ownership structure and help cement a new spirit of long-term partnership between fans and the club."

It is intended that a new class of shares will be created carrying the same voting rights as those of the Glazer family, whose controversial ownership of the club began in 2005.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Neymar ruled out of Argentina clash with thigh pain

Neymar ruled out of Argentina clash with thigh pain

Man Utd aim to create fans' share scheme

Man Utd aim to create fans' share scheme

Nigeria vs Cape Verde: Preview, key talking points, predictions and all your need to know

Nigeria vs Cape Verde: Preview, key talking points, predictions and all your need to know

Former Liverpool and England striker Carroll joins Reading

Former Liverpool and England striker Carroll joins Reading

South Africa want Ghana qualifier replayed after disputed penalty

South Africa want Ghana qualifier replayed after disputed penalty

Rio Ferdinand details how Sir Alex Ferguson 'destroyed' Ruud van Nistelrooy in an epic dressing room rant (video)

Rio Ferdinand details how Sir Alex Ferguson 'destroyed' Ruud van Nistelrooy in an epic dressing room rant (video)

Daniel Sturridge resurfaces after betting ban, set for debut in Australia

Daniel Sturridge resurfaces after betting ban, set for debut in Australia

Gerrard expects tough reception for epic Anfield reunion

Gerrard expects tough reception for epic Anfield reunion

Steven Gerrard 'hungry' for first match as Aston Villa boss

Steven Gerrard 'hungry' for first match as Aston Villa boss

Trending

WCQ: Minimise mistakes to avoid Morocco, Algeria, Senegal, NFF President Amaju Pinnick tells Super Eagles

Amaju Pinnick

Rohr and the NFF get their wishes, but at what cost to Nigerian football?

Gernot Rohr and Amaju Pinnick (Osasu Obayiuwana/Twitter)

Iheanacho, Collins underwhelm - Player ratings: Liberia 0-2 Nigeria

The Super Eagles of Nigeria were victorious in Tangier, but it was a far from effective showing

‘Every team he joins faces relegation’ - Ghanaian striker released by club for ‘carrying bad luck’

‘Every team he joins faces relegation’ - Ghanaian striker released by club for ‘carrying bad luck’