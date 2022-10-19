Mason Greenwood released from prison on bail after court appearance

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Greenwood had been on bail since January but was arrested in the Trafford area on Saturday for an alleged breach of conditions following rape and assault accusations.

Mason Greenwood
Mason Greenwood

Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood will be released from custody after a bail application was granted.

Read Also

The 21-year-old forward faces charges of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault. He appeared at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Monday and was remanded in custody.

A bail application was held in private at Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court on Wednesday.

Following the hearing, a spokesman for the court said bail had been granted, with conditions not to contact witnesses, including the complainant, and to reside at an address on Bow Green Road in Bowdon.

Mason Greenwood
Mason Greenwood Pulse Nigeria

Greenwood did not appear for the short hearing but is due to appear at court again on Monday, November 21. All three charges relate to the same woman.

The player was first held in January over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

He had been on bail since but was arrested in the Trafford area on Saturday for an alleged breach of conditions.

The controlling and coercive behaviour relates to a period between November 2018 and October this year, where he is alleged to have made threatening and derogatory comments towards the complainant, as well as accessing and monitoring her social media accounts.

Gaming giants EA have so far, dropped Mason Greenwood from FIFA 22
Gaming giants EA have so far, dropped Mason Greenwood from FIFA 22 Pulse Sports

The charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm is dated December 2021.

Within hours of the allegations surfacing online at the beginning of the year, the forward - who has made one appearance for England - was suspended from playing or training with the Old Trafford club.

Nike suspended and later terminated its sponsorship deal with Greenwood, while Electronic Arts confirmed his removal from active squads on its FIFA 22 game.

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • Leon Balogun is a target for QPR

    Super Eagles defender declared fit again, set for crucial league game

  • Francisca Ordega celebrates 29th birthday with throwback photos

    Super Falcons star Francisca Ordega celebrates 29th birthday with throwback photos

  • Mason Greenwood

    Mason Greenwood released from prison on bail after court appearance

Recommended articles

Super Eagles defender declared fit again, set for crucial league game

Super Eagles defender declared fit again, set for crucial league game

Super Falcons star Francisca Ordega celebrates 29th birthday with throwback photos

Super Falcons star Francisca Ordega celebrates 29th birthday with throwback photos

Mason Greenwood released from prison on bail after court appearance

Mason Greenwood released from prison on bail after court appearance

Draw specialists Newcastle host Iwobi's winless Toffees - Match preview, prediction

Draw specialists Newcastle host Iwobi's winless Toffees - Match preview, prediction

Steph Curry shines as Golden State Warriors hang banner, beat Los Angeles Lakers in season opener

Steph Curry shines as Golden State Warriors hang banner, beat Los Angeles Lakers in season opener

Super Eagles duo Awoniyi & Dennis, Trossard keep 'clean sheets' again

Super Eagles duo Awoniyi & Dennis, Trossard keep 'clean sheets' again

Onuachu scores 5th, 6th goals of the season as Genk win 6-1 to extend top of table lead

Onuachu scores 5th, 6th goals of the season as Genk win 6-1 to extend top of table lead

No World Cup for Kante, Chelsea confirm in new announcement, reveal return period

No World Cup for Kante, Chelsea confirm in new announcement, reveal return period

Golden State Warriors begin the hunt for 5th title in 10 years

Golden State Warriors begin the hunt for 5th title in 10 years

Trending

Folarin Balogun - Super Eagles manager Jose Peseiro

'I feel English but I am not closing any doors' - Arsenal striker shows Super Eagles 'green light'

Sergio Ramos' wife reveals details of her active sex life with the PSG superstar

'We have S*x every day' - Sergio Ramos' wife reveals intense love routine with PSG star

Reactions as Drake loses 450 million naira betting Barcelona to beat Real Madrid

Reactions as Drake loses 450 million naira betting Barcelona to beat Real Madrid

Victor Osimhen back with a bang for Napoli

Corbo hails Osimhen for penalty kick giveaway