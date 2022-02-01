Man United's Greenwood further arrested on suspicion of 'threats to kill'

Manchester United's Mason Greenwood has been further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill as police were given a fourth day to question the 20-year-old.

The forward was initially arrested on Sunday afternoon on suspicion of the rape and assault of a young woman after social media images and videos were posted online.

He was held in custody overnight on Monday after detectives from Greater Manchester Police (GMP) were given more time to question the player, whom they have not formally named as the suspect.

The force said in a statement on Tuesday: "Detectives have been granted further additional time to speak to a man in his 20s who was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault of a woman.

"The suspect was detained in custody on Sunday afternoon after we became aware of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.

"He continues to be questioned after magistrates authorised an extension until tomorrow, Wednesday 2 February.

"Following enquiries so far, he has since been further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill."

Within hours of the allegations appearing on Sunday, Greenwood, regarded as one of the rising stars of English football, was suspended from playing or training with the club until further notice.

Sportswear giant Nike said it had suspended its deal with the player and video game developer EA Sports said he had been removed from active squads in FIFA 22.

