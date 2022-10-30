PREMIER LEAGUE

Ten Hag applauds Ronaldo's performance against West Ham, says 'he did what we expect'

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Cristiano Ronaldo played the entire match as Man United defeated West Ham to extend their unbeaten Premier League run to matches.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag
Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag

Following their 1-0 victory over West Ham United on Sunday, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag revealed that he was happy with the performance of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Read Also

The Portuguese forward who was at opposing ends with the manager last week returned to the first team ahead of United’s Europa League on Thursday and played all ninety minutes in the team’s win over West Ham.

Marcus Rashford netted the only goal of the game as United dug deep to hold onto a precious three points at Old Trafford.

Speaking at full-time Ten Hag gave his verdict on Ronaldo's performance, adding that he spoke to the 37-year-old at full-time.

"I think he did quite well," Ten Hag said to Sky Sports after the win.

"(He did) what we expect; lead the pressing. I said also during half-time come not too quickly down. Later moments, let's first do the work by the midfield and by the defence and the back four. Then in the latest moment drop eventually out to attract players or to get for yourself the freedom to be creative, to score, or to give the final pass because that is quality. Once the ball goes wide you arrive in the box.

Marcus Rashford scored the only goal for Man United against West Ham on Sunday
Marcus Rashford scored the only goal for Man United against West Ham on Sunday Twitter

"We have the quality to score goals”, the Dutchman said about his side’s display and their attacking play as a whole.

He continued: “But attacking football effectiveness we have to improve that. But we are going in the direction, but being a threat is a long way to go."

Topics:
Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag

    Ten Hag applauds Ronaldo's performance against West Ham, says 'he did what we expect'

  • Samuel Chukwueze had a poor game for Villarreal against Hapoel Beer Sheva

    Chukwueze features in Setien's Villarreal league debut as Bilbao grind out 1-0 win

  • David Okereke and Cyriel Dessers fire blanks for Cremonese in 0-0 draw with Udinese

    Cyriel Dessers injured as Cremonese continue winless run in Udinese draw

Recommended articles

Ten Hag applauds Ronaldo's performance against West Ham, says 'he did what we expect'

Ten Hag applauds Ronaldo's performance against West Ham, says 'he did what we expect'

Chukwueze features in Setien's Villarreal league debut as Bilbao grind out 1-0 win

Chukwueze features in Setien's Villarreal league debut as Bilbao grind out 1-0 win

Cyriel Dessers injured as Cremonese continue winless run in Udinese draw

Cyriel Dessers injured as Cremonese continue winless run in Udinese draw

Reactions as Real Madrid held at home by Girona

Reactions as Real Madrid held at home by Girona

Reactions as fans brand Ronaldo 'greedy and selfish' following Manchester United win against West Ham

Reactions as fans brand Ronaldo 'greedy and selfish' following Manchester United win against West Ham

Thomas Partey scores a screamer as Arsenal decimates Awoniyi's Nottingham Forest

Thomas Partey scores a screamer as Arsenal decimates Awoniyi's Nottingham Forest

'Not good enough' - Reactions as Awoniyi 'criticized' following Arsenal's demolition of Forest

'Not good enough' - Reactions as Awoniyi 'criticized' following Arsenal's demolition of Forest

Sizzling hot! Ademola Lookman grabs 5th goal to down Empoli

Sizzling hot! Ademola Lookman grabs 5th goal to down Empoli

Premier League LIVE: Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest, Man United vs West Ham

Premier League LIVE: Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest, Man United vs West Ham

Trending

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun says goodbye to Rangers

'Clubs rejected me because I'm old' - Leon Balogun opens up

Victor Osimhen and Tammy Abraham ignite Nigerian bond after Napoli beat Roma
SUPER EAGLES

VIDEO: Victor Osimhen and Tammy Abraham ignite Nigerian bond after Napoli beat Roma

Jose Mourinho has surpassed Sir Alex Ferguson as the coach with the most wins in European club competitions.

The GOAT- Jose Mourinho moves past ex-Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson in Europe

Alex Iwobi has played for both Arsenal and Everton

Why this Iwobi is better than Arsenal's Iwobi - Robinson