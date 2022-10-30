Following their 1-0 victory over West Ham United on Sunday, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag revealed that he was happy with the performance of Cristiano Ronaldo.
Ten Hag applauds Ronaldo's performance against West Ham, says 'he did what we expect'
Cristiano Ronaldo played the entire match as Man United defeated West Ham to extend their unbeaten Premier League run to matches.
The Portuguese forward who was at opposing ends with the manager last week returned to the first team ahead of United’s Europa League on Thursday and played all ninety minutes in the team’s win over West Ham.
Marcus Rashford netted the only goal of the game as United dug deep to hold onto a precious three points at Old Trafford.
What Erik ten Hag told Cristiano Ronaldo at half-time
Speaking at full-time Ten Hag gave his verdict on Ronaldo's performance, adding that he spoke to the 37-year-old at full-time.
"I think he did quite well," Ten Hag said to Sky Sports after the win.
"(He did) what we expect; lead the pressing. I said also during half-time come not too quickly down. Later moments, let's first do the work by the midfield and by the defence and the back four. Then in the latest moment drop eventually out to attract players or to get for yourself the freedom to be creative, to score, or to give the final pass because that is quality. Once the ball goes wide you arrive in the box.
"We have the quality to score goals”, the Dutchman said about his side’s display and their attacking play as a whole.
He continued: “But attacking football effectiveness we have to improve that. But we are going in the direction, but being a threat is a long way to go."
