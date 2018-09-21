Man City's record scorer Aguero extends contract

news

Manchester City's record goalscorer Sergio Aguero extended his stay with the Premier League champions on Friday, signing a one-year contract extension.

The 30-year-old Argentina international -- who broke the record last season and whose tally stands at 204 -- put pen to paper on a deal that will see him through to the end of the 2021 season and postpones his stated desire to finish his career with Independiente back in his homeland.

"I am happy for this additional year," said Aguero in a club statement.

"My idea was being here for 10 years. I've been here for seven years, it's going to be 10 when the contract expires.

"This was the main reason I signed. I'm very happy because they have treated me very well since the first day I got here."

City manager Pep Guardiola -- who has left Aguero out at times in the past two years with young Brazilian Gabriel Jesus getting the nod -- said he had not needed to change the striker's mind about delaying his return to Argentina.

"I didn't convince him, he decided himself," said Guardiola at his Friday press conference.

"So I say thanks for the trust he has shown in us, like Vincent Kompany and David Silva."

Guardiola, though, believes that Aguero -- who earns a reported ?220,000 ($288,000) a week -- staying 10 years at the same club will be a thing of the past.

"Before it was easier to find players to stay their whole career in the same club," said Guardiola.

"They want to live new experiences, and it's not bad if they want to discover new languages and learn other cultures.

"It happened with Sergio: Argentina, then Madrid and then here. He's an important player for the club, not just for the team."

Txiki Begiristain, Manchester City's director of football, said Aguero retained his status as one of the club's most pivotal players.

"He has been so important to this club since his arrival in 2011 and he remains at the forefront of what we are want to achieve in the coming years," said Begiristain.

"We are fortunate to have had one of the best strikers in the world at our club for so many years."