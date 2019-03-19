De Bruyne has left the J&S International Football Management to join Roc Nations Sports who are trying to build a strong football portfolio.

“Incredibly excited to announce that I’m officially joining the @rocnationsports family!” the 27-year-old announced on Instagram with a selfie alongside his wife, Michele.

De Bruyne has joined the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Eric Bailly and Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng as the football clients of Roc Nations Sports.

Roc Nation Sports, the athlete management company that's a subsidiary of Roc Nation the artistes management company, that was established a couple of years ago and spearheaded by the hip hop mogul Jay Z.

Since the launching of the sports management company, Jay Z has managed to recruit NFL stars, baseball, basketball player and boxers.