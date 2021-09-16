RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Man City fan representative tells Guardiola to stick to coaching

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pep Guardiola was frustrated by the attendance for Manchester City's 6-3 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League

Pep Guardiola was frustrated by the attendance for Manchester City's 6-3 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League Creator: Oli SCARFF
Pep Guardiola was frustrated by the attendance for Manchester City's 6-3 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League Creator: Oli SCARFF

A Manchester City fans' group has reacted angrily to Pep Guardiola's plea for bigger attendances at the Etihad, telling the City manager to concentrate on coaching.

Recommended articles

Guardiola was frustrated by the turnout for City's 6-3 win over RB Leipzig on Wednesday to begin their Champions League campaign.

A crowd of 38,062 saw the nine-goal thriller, well down on the over 50,000 that have attended City's opening two Premier League games.

"I would like more people to come to the next game on Saturday," Guardiola told BT Sport.

"We will need the people next Saturday, please, because we will be tired. I invite all our people to come next Saturday, 3pm, and watch the game."

City's poor attendances and flat atmosphere for Champions League home games are often used as a stick to beat the club with by rival fans.

However, Kevin Parker, the general secretary of City's official supporters' club, said Guardiola had to be more appreciative of the time and money supporters spend.

"He doesn't understand the difficulties that some people might have getting to a game at the Etihad on a Wednesday evening at 8pm," Parker said.

"They've got kids to think of, they might not be able to afford it, there are still some Covid issues about. I don't see why he comments on it.

"He's absolutely the best coach in the world but, in the nicest possible way, I think maybe he should stick to that."

Parker added that Guardiola's comments will only add fuel to the fire of opposition fans mocking City's support.

"People refer to the Etihad as the 'Emptyhad'. It's a little bit of fun by the opposition supporters but there's no justification for it. It's not factual. Our attendances are generally excellent."

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Boateng appeals assault verdict, 1.8 million euros fine

Man City fan representative tells Guardiola to stick to coaching

Super Eagles remain in 34th position in latest FIFA Ranking

Pressure added on Manchester United's Champions League bid after Ronaldo arrival

Chelsea defender James loses medals in break-in during Zenit win

Solskjaer demands Man Utd response after Champions League defeat

FIFA President visits Buhari, presents Jersey No. 10 to him

Grealish fires as Messi falters and it's bleak for Barca - Champions League talking points

Burnley manager Dyche signs new deal

Trending

Watch Super Eagles celebrate in the dressing room after one of their latest wins [Video]

Watch Super Eagle celebrate in the dressing room after one of their latest win (Facebook/Super Eagles)

Why Ahmed Musa had different numbers of Super Eagles’ games in NFF and FIFA’s records [Pulse Explainer]

Ahmed Musa has not reached 100 caps for the Super Eagles according to FIFA (Instagram/Super Eagles)

How did Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho fare against Manchester City?

Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho played in Leicester CIty's loss at home to Man City (Leicester City)

German footballer Boateng convicted of assaulting ex-girlfriend, fined 1.8 mn euros

Former Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng (R) and his lawyer Kai Walden in court in Munich Creator: Christof STACHE