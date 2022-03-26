2022 WCQ

21 year old Malian defender scores own goal and gets sent off against Tunisia

Niyi Iyanda
21-year-old Moussa Sissako stole the headlines for the wrong reasons in Malis narrow defeat in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers playoffs match against Tunisia.

Moussa Sissako had a game to forget when Mali hosted Tunisia

Tunisia narrowly defeated Mali thanks to a horrible performance from young defender Moussa Sissako. The 21-year-old defender who plays for Standard Liege in Belgium narrowed his nation's chances of qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup with an unforgettable performance.

The West Africans dominated the early parts of the match, coming close on many occasions. Cheick Traore caught the eye with a fine run before Abdoulaye Diaby danced through the Tunisian defence before drawing a brilliant save from Ben Said with a powerful low shot.

Mali's dominance soon evaporated when Sissako, under no pressure whatsoever, played a heavy pass beyond his goalkeeper.

The young defender compounded his misery minutes later when he tripped Seifeddine Jaziri, who was in on a clear goalscoring opportunity. To Sissako's surprise, Ethiopian referee Bamlak Tessema Weyesa sent him off.

The Ethiopian referee gave Sissako his marching orders in the first half Twitter

Tunisia struggled to get past the Malian midfield despite some impressive passes here and there. Mali might have scored if they had 11 players on the pitch. The West Africans were relegated to hopeful shots, with Adama Traore coming closest, narrowly missing his long-range effort.

Mali players kept trying their luck from range Persiadigest.com

With that own goal, this is the second occasion when a match between these nations has been the subject of controversy. When these two teams met at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon, Referee Janny Sikazwe stole the headlines with his questionable refereeing.

Janny sikazwe blew the full time whistle three times in a bizzare match at this year's AFCON pulse senegal

Tunisia carries a slender lead back to Tunis and hoping to complete the job and qualify for their sixth FIFA World Cup appearance.

Niyi Iyanda

