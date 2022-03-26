21 year old Malian defender scores own goal and gets sent off against Tunisia

The West Africans dominated the early parts of the match, coming close on many occasions. Cheick Traore caught the eye with a fine run before Abdoulaye Diaby danced through the Tunisian defence before drawing a brilliant save from Ben Said with a powerful low shot.

Mali's dominance soon evaporated when Sissako, under no pressure whatsoever, played a heavy pass beyond his goalkeeper.

The young defender compounded his misery minutes later when he tripped Seifeddine Jaziri, who was in on a clear goalscoring opportunity. To Sissako's surprise, Ethiopian referee Bamlak Tessema Weyesa sent him off.

Tunisia struggled to get past the Malian midfield despite some impressive passes here and there. Mali might have scored if they had 11 players on the pitch. The West Africans were relegated to hopeful shots, with Adama Traore coming closest, narrowly missing his long-range effort.

With that own goal, this is the second occasion when a match between these nations has been the subject of controversy. When these two teams met at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon, Referee Janny Sikazwe stole the headlines with his questionable refereeing.

