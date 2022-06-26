All you need to know about Finidi George's nephew who rejected Man United for Crystal Palace

The 18-year old made the news for rejecting Manchester United's advances and favouring Crystal Palace instead.

Ebiowei will sign a five-year deal with Crystal Palace following the expiration of his contract with Derby County but his former club are in line to receive some monetary compensation because the player in question is a minor.

Here are some other facts about Malcom Ebiowei who is up there with the most sought-after 18-year olds in the world.