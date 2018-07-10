Mahrez finally gets his dream move to Manchester City

news

Algerian international Riyad Mahrez secured his move to Premier League champions Manchester City on Tuesday, seven months after his hopes were dashed when City refused to pay Leicester's asking price.

This time though Leicester said they had sold him for what is a club-record fee, with some reports suggesting the champions paid £60 million ($79.6million), which would make it their record buy.

The 27-year-old -- a pivotal figure when Leicester stormed to a shock Premier League title in 2016 -- signed a five-year contract.

"I am so pleased to have joined City, a side playing great football under Pep Guardiola," Mahrez told the Manchester City website.

"Watching them from afar has been a pleasure.

"Pep is committed to playing attacking football, which is a perfect for me, and City's performances last season were outstanding."

Mahrez, who was so upset at not gaining his move to City at the beginning of the year he sat out two matches, said his new club were revolutionising the game in England.

"They're redefining the English game and I wanted to be a part of it," said Mahrez.

"I think we can be successful over the coming years and I believe my own game can develop under Pep's management."