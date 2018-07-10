Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Mahrez finally gets his dream move to Manchester City

Football Mahrez finally gets his dream move to Manchester City

Algerian international Riyad Mahrez secured his move to Premier League champions Manchester City on Tuesday, seven months after his hopes were dashed when City refused to pay Leicester's asking price.

  • Published:
Mahrez scored 48 goals in 179 matches for Leicester play

Mahrez scored 48 goals in 179 matches for Leicester

(AFP/File)

Algerian international Riyad Mahrez secured his move to Premier League champions Manchester City on Tuesday, seven months after his hopes were dashed when City refused to pay Leicester's asking price.

This time though Leicester said they had sold him for what is a club-record fee, with some reports suggesting the champions paid £60 million ($79.6million), which would make it their record buy.

The 27-year-old -- a pivotal figure when Leicester stormed to a shock Premier League title in 2016 -- signed a five-year contract.

"I am so pleased to have joined City, a side playing great football under Pep Guardiola," Mahrez told the Manchester City website.

"Watching them from afar has been a pleasure.

"Pep is committed to playing attacking football, which is a perfect for me, and City's performances last season were outstanding."

Mahrez, who was so upset at not gaining his move to City at the beginning of the year he sat out two matches, said his new club were revolutionising the game in England.

"They're redefining the English game and I wanted to be a part of it," said Mahrez.

"I think we can be successful over the coming years and I believe my own game can develop under Pep's management."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Dele Alli England star continues to ignore his Nigerian father as he...bullet
2 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father...bullet
3 Football World Cup semi-finalists England 'not the finished article'...bullet

Football

Paul Pogba dedicated France's win in the World Cup semi-final to the 12 Thai boys who were extracted from a cave
Football Pogba dedicates France win to Thai cave survivors
Fans in Paris celebrate France's victory against Belgium in the World Cup semi-finals
Football France reach World Cup final as Paris erupts
The Champs-Elysee leading up to the Arc de Triomphe transformed into a giant street party as Parisians celebrate France making it to the World Cup final
Football Paris celebrates France's march to the World Cup final
Samuel Umtiti
World Cup 2018 France beat Belgium 1-0 to reach final