Maduka Okoye makes Watford's team for the first time as The Hornets share points with Birmingham

Joba Ogunwale
The Super Eagles number one was in Watford's squad that took on Birmingham City.

Maduka Okoye made Watford's matchday squad for the first time this season as Rob Edwards' men played out a 1-1 draw against Birmingham City in their Skybet Championship clash on Tuesday night.

Okoye had missed out on Watford's matchday squad for their first two games of the season until Tuesday night.

The 22-year-old, who joined the Hornets from Sparta Rotterdam this summer, lost the first-choice battle to Ian Bachmann, while Ben Hammer was selected as the reserve goalkeeper in the first two matches.

However, the Nigerian international finally made the matchday squad against Birmingham, although he is still waiting to make his debut.

Watford were without Emmanuel Dennis, who recently joined Nottingham Forest, while Tom Cleverly and Ismaila Sarr missed out due to injuries.

The absence of these players affected The Hornets in the early stages as they fell behind in the 19th minute courtesy of a strike from George Hall.

Though Edwards' men did react well, as Gaspar almost drew them level, his effort was cleared off the line. That happened to be the last chance of the half, with Watford going into the break behind.

The second half resumed with Watford on the front foot, and they got their reward three minutes after the hour mark, courtesy of a strike from Ken Sema.

Sema's goal set up an end-to-end finish, but despite both sides coming close to netting the winner, they had to share the spoils.

The result preserves Watford's unbeaten run with two wins and two draws.

