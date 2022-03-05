Maduka Okoye hit by a bottle after putting up a Man of the Match performance against Vitesse

The 22-year-old shot-stopper made an incredible total of nine (9) saves during the match, including six (6) saves from inside the box and a penalty save in the 64th minute of the match.

Pulse Nigeria

Rotterdam are knee-deep in a relegation battle and were already leading Vitesse by a lone goal courtesy of Adrian Dalmau when Okoye made his penalty save in the 64th minute to keep his side in the match.

Beyond his goalkeeping duties, Okoye also fearlessly ran off a pitch invader in the 81st minute of the game, gesturing to the invader to leave the pitch as he (pitch invader) approached his penalty box.

In the second-half additional time, Okoye was hit by a bottle from the stands and went down immediately in his post.

Pulse Nigeria

The Sparta Rotterdam players went into the tunnel after the attack on Okoye and refused to return to the pitch with led to the abandonment and cancellation of the match by Referee Rob Dieperink.