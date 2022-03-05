Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye was in imperious form on Friday for Sparta Rotterdam's away game at Vitesse Arnhem in the Dutch Eredivisie.
Maduka Okoye hit by a bottle after putting up a Man of the Match performance against Vitesse
Maduka Okoye made nine saves, saved a penalty, ran off a pitch invader and got hit by a bottle all in the same match against Vitesse Arnhem
The 22-year-old shot-stopper made an incredible total of nine (9) saves during the match, including six (6) saves from inside the box and a penalty save in the 64th minute of the match.
Rotterdam are knee-deep in a relegation battle and were already leading Vitesse by a lone goal courtesy of Adrian Dalmau when Okoye made his penalty save in the 64th minute to keep his side in the match.
Beyond his goalkeeping duties, Okoye also fearlessly ran off a pitch invader in the 81st minute of the game, gesturing to the invader to leave the pitch as he (pitch invader) approached his penalty box.
In the second-half additional time, Okoye was hit by a bottle from the stands and went down immediately in his post.
The Sparta Rotterdam players went into the tunnel after the attack on Okoye and refused to return to the pitch with led to the abandonment and cancellation of the match by Referee Rob Dieperink.
The league governing body of the Eredivisie is yet to release a definitive statement on the match as at the time of the report.
