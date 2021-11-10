Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye aims for new level at Watford

Super Eagles first choice goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has set his sights on reaching new levels after sealing a move to Premier League side Watford.
Okoye wants to reach new heights at Premier League side Watford.
Okoye has put pen to paper on a five-and-a-half-year deal that will see him join Watford from Dutch side Sparta Rotterdam.
The contract, which runs until the summer of 2027, was for an undisclosed fee with the young goalkeeper expected to spend the rest of the season at the Eredivisie outfit.
Ahead of this first full interview with his new club, the 22-year-old has revealed his desire to reach new levels at the Hornets.
"I am very comfortable in the air and I like one on ones, and I love the game," Okoye told the club.
"Of course, there is improvement and everything but that's what I am here for and I want to reach a new level of myself," he added.
The interview with Okoye, who is on international break with Nigeria, is expected to feature in the third episode of the club's new midweek show 'Inside The Hive'.
Okoye is the latest Super Eagles star at Watford, he joins compatriots William Troost-Ekong, Oghenekaro Etebo and forward Emmanuel Dennis.
