RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Madrid's Perez muddies waters on potential Mbappe PSG departure in January

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Kylian Mbappe won the World Cup with France in 2018

Kylian Mbappe won the World Cup with France in 2018 Creator: FRANCK FIFE
Kylian Mbappe won the World Cup with France in 2018 Creator: FRANCK FIFE

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez said on Tuesday he wished Kylian Mbappe's transfer to the Spanish club would be finalised by January before back-pedalling on his comments later in the day.

Recommended articles

On Monday, World Cup winner Mbappe said he had told Paris Saint-Germain he wanted to leave the French capital last July, a month before Madrid bid 180 million euros ($209 million) for him -- an offer PSG turned down.

"In January, we will have news from Mbappe," Perez told Spanish media outlet El Debate early on Tuesday.

"We hope that on January 1 everything can be solved," he added before going back on his statement.

"My remarks were incorrectely interpreted," he told French radio station RMC later in the day.

"What I said was that we have to wait until next year to have news and still with the respect and good relationship with PSG that we have."

Mbappe's deal at Parc des Princes ends next summer with the former Monaco attacker free to hold talks with potential employers in January.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Peter Obi has been named in a global money laundering scandal

Peter Obi has been named in a global money laundering scandal

5 natural ways to treat premature ejaculation

5 natural ways to treat premature ejaculation

Apple Music celebrates Nigerian Independence Day by releasing lists of the top Nigerian artists and songs

Apple Music celebrates Nigerian Independence Day by releasing lists of the top Nigerian artists and songs

Eastern Region: 27-year-old woman beheads husband with machete

Eastern Region: 27-year-old woman beheads husband with machete

'Doctors said my fallopian tube will burst' - How Princess Shyngle lost her pregnancy (VIDEO)

'Doctors said my fallopian tube will burst' - How Princess Shyngle lost her pregnancy (VIDEO)

What happens to your body when you stop having sex? Here are all the pros and cons

What happens to your body when you stop having sex? Here are all the pros and cons

It's 'Japa' season for young people in Nigeria

It's 'Japa' season for young people in Nigeria

Couples can only have sex 3 times a week - Doctor shares more insight

Couples can only have sex 3 times a week - Doctor shares more insight

BBNaija 2021 finale: Whitemoney wins the 'Shine Ya Eye' season

BBNaija 2021 finale: Whitemoney wins the 'Shine Ya Eye' season

Trending

Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Manchester United teammate now sells milk

Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Manchester United teammate now sells milk

Ex-Black Stars player who’s slept with 400+ women explains why he resorted to alcoholism(video)

Ex-Black Stars player who’s slept with 400+ women explains why he resorted to alcoholism(video)

‘I’d have killed Jordan Ayew if he were my teammate’ – Thierry Henry slams striker over big miss

‘I’d have killed Jordan Ayew if he were my teammate’ – Thierry Henry slams striker over big miss

‘He schooled Messi, Neymar and Mbappe’: Fans react to Kamaldeen’s masterclass against PSG

‘He schooled Messi, Neymar and Mbappe’: Fans react to Kamaldeen’s masterclass against PSG