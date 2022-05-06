Madrid Derby highlights battle between the top 7 in 'SUPER' weekend in La Liga

That means they’re all currently on course for European qualification, so, will be fighting to stay there and to book the most prestigious UEFA tickets possible.

The other club currently in the top seven is Real Sociedad and they will kick-start proceedings on Matchday 35 on Friday at home to relegation-battling Levante UD, who have shown tremendous spirit in the past few weeks.

Even though they lost their past two home games 3-2, they were against Barcelona and Sevilla. So, Sociedad know they’re in for a tough night and will have to dig deep.

Relegation Dogfight takes centre stage

The first game of Saturday is another huge one in its own right, as RCD Mallorca host Granada CF for a relegation six-pointer. Both teams have changed their coach in the past few weeks, with Javier Aguirre coming in on the island and Aitor Karanka taking over the Granada CF hot seat. Each has already made a positive impact and will be battling for the three points at the Visit Mallorca Estadi.

Several other intriguing fixtures follow on Saturday afternoon. Athletic Club coach Marcelino takes on his former side Valencia CF at San Mamés as those two historic clubs aim to finish as high as possible.

In Vigo, RC Celta will host Deportivo Alavés as the Basque side look to keep their slim survival hopes alive. There’s also Cádiz CF vs Elche CF, an extra special fixture for striker Lucas Pérez given that he switched from the Franjiverdes to the Amarillos in January.

Copa del Rey champions Betis welcome Barcelona in UCL battle at Benito

On Saturday night comes the first of the weekend’s top-of-the-table clashes as Real Betis take on FC Barcelona at what promises to be an electric Estadio Benito Villamarín, as this will be the Verdiblancos’ first home match since winning the Copa del Rey.

Coach Manuel Pellegrini has urged his players to keep battling for a potential Champions League qualification spot, making this duel with a direct rival for a top-four berth so important.

Super Sunday in La Liga as UCL rat race continues

Sunday is Madrid Derby day, yet it’s not only Atleti and Real Madrid who’ll face off. Before that, Getafe CF take on fellow Madrid side Rayo Vallecano in the first fixture of the day. It was in the reverse fixture that Radamel Falcao made his Franjirrojo debut earlier in the season, coming off the bench to score a goal.

Villarreal CF vs Sevilla FC and RCD Espanyol vs CA Osasuna follow on Sunday afternoon, with the first of these fixtures having major implications in the race for Europe. Unai Emery’s squad will want to ensure they have continental competition again next season, following this year’s incredible run, while Sevilla FC want to qualify for the Champions League for the third season in a row, and also the Spanish Super Cup.

The Madrid Derby

Then comes the Madrid Derby on Sunday night, rounding off Matchday 35. This is always a passionate duel and it will be once again at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano as Diego Simeone and Carlo Ancelotti’s sides face off. Atleti have yet to defeat their neighbours at their new stadium and would love to finally do so this weekend, especially since the three points are so important in their push for Champions League qualification. Having now gone eight derbies without victory, the Atleti fans feel one is overdue.

Matchday 35, therefore, promises to be a thrilling one, with so much at stake. There is still so much to play for in the race towards Europe and in the fight for survival, with other important fixtures just around the corner too.