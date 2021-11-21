RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Lyon-Marseille interrupted as Payet struck by bottle

Sunday's Ligue 1 match between Lyon and Marseille was interrupted just minutes after kick-off as Dimitri Payet was hit by a water bottle thrown from the crowd as he prepared to take corner.

Players from both teams returned to the changing rooms as Payet received treatment after being struck on the side of the head. The France international was also hit by a bottle during a game at Nice in August.

French football has been blighted by crowd problems this season. 

Nice were docked a point after the incident with Marseille, who on Wednesday were ordered to play their next home game behind closed doors after trouble during last month's clash with Paris Saint-Germain. 

The game between Nice and Marseille was halted with 15 minutes left and replayed in its entirety two months later on neutral ground in Troyes and without fans.

